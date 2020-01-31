Suffolk Now podcast: 5 tips for improving your SEO

Tony Southgate, Archant's Digital Learning Specialist, talks all things SEO with podcast host Sophie Barnett. Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

Think you understand Google? Well think again - as in this week's podcast our digital learning specialist gives you all the tips and tricks you never knew you needed to make your local business thrive online.

We use search engines every day - from asking about the weather, for places to eat and drink and to keeping on top of the latest news - so it really is no surprise that Google is cluttered with millions of webpages making it hard to stand out.

In this podcast we explain how you can make sure your website (or business) is easy to find on Google and how to optimise it for the web, to ensure that when people search for you they can find you quickly and easily.

Tony Southgate shares his tips and tricks with host Sophie Barnett to help you make sure your business is optimised for search - so any up and coming businesses should seriously take note.

