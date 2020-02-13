Play centre owner hits out after website hacked and 'ransom' demand sent

Layden-Grant Seymour at 4 FUN Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A play centre owner could have been left counting the cost after his company website was hacked - causing customers to believe wrongly that the business was closing down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 4FUN play centre at Saxmundham Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR The 4FUN play centre at Saxmundham Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Layden-Grant Seymour, whose family runs the 4 FUN centre at Saxmundham, said many made contact after the centre's Facebook page, emails and website were shut down.

He went straight to the police after being sent a demand to pay up thousands of pounds in order to get the services restored, he said. Suffolk police said it was looking into the matter.

MORE - Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Mr Seymour said that as a result of the incident his firm had to set up a new website and a new Facebook page.

"We were sent a demand for money to restore our services. We immediately went to the police and had a meeting with CID at Suffolk Police HQ.

Layden-Grant Seymour thinks businesses should be on the alert against their websites and emails being hacked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Layden-Grant Seymour thinks businesses should be on the alert against their websites and emails being hacked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Unfortunately whilst the police have looked into it there is not much that can be done. The reality is that we may never get the sites back," he said.

"Customers have been phoning the centre constantly which means some customers cannot get through. This has fuelled lots of rumours. People think we are closing down which is definitely not the case - 4 FUN is now stronger than ever."

Mr Seymour said extra security measures had been put in place as a result of the incident.

"We never thought we would receive a ransom demand for our website," he said. "You hear about things like this happening to banks and large companies. I never thought 4 FUN would become a target. I suppose the larger we get we will attract this kind of thing."

The 4FUN play centre at Saxmundham Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR The 4FUN play centre at Saxmundham Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

The incident occurred over the weekend of February 1/2.

You may also want to watch:

"Obviously we are not paying and we are also not responding. So we are working with the relevant authorities to rectify it. In the meantime we have a new Facebook page and a new web site being constructed.

"My advice to any companies or individuals who get demands for the return of services is simply ignore, report it immediately to the police, communicate with your customers etc and work around it."

The 4FUN play centre at Saxmundham Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR The 4FUN play centre at Saxmundham Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

He added that it was "quite a worrying experience", and felt other businesses should be made aware of it.

"Apparently this happens all the time to companies, but I thought it was just large companies - not a family business in Suffolk."

Mr Seymour - whose family is in the middle of opening up a cafe and restaurant in Aldeburgh and has featured in a Channel 5 documentary about hard-working large families - said the incident had caused rumours about the business to spread.

"We keep getting asked if we are closed or closing. People have said we are giving up because we have a new business," he said.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Police can confirm they have received a report of theft from a business on February 2 from the Saxmundham area. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."