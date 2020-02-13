Play centre owner hits out after website hacked and 'ransom' demand sent

Layden-Grant Seymour at 4 FUN Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A play centre owner could have been left counting the cost after his company website was shut down - causing customers to believe wrongly that the business was closing down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 4FUN play centre at Saxmundham Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR The 4FUN play centre at Saxmundham Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Layden-Grant Seymour, whose family runs the 4 FUN centre at Saxmundham, said many made contact after the problems with the centre's Facebook page, emails and website.

However, Mr Seymour said his firm had now set up a new website and a new Facebook page.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed



Layden-Grant Seymour thinks businesses should be on the alert against their websites and emails being hacked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Layden-Grant Seymour thinks businesses should be on the alert against their websites and emails being hacked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Customers have been phoning the centre constantly which means some customers cannot get through. This has fuelled lots of rumours. People think we are closing down which is definitely not the case - 4 FUN is now stronger than ever," he said.

Mr Seymour's family is in the middle of opening up a cafe and restaurant in Aldeburgh and has featured in a Channel 5 documentary about hard-working large families - said the incident had caused rumours about the business to spread.