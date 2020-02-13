E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Play centre owner hits out after website hacked and 'ransom' demand sent

PUBLISHED: 08:01 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 13 February 2020

Layden-Grant Seymour at 4 FUN Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Layden-Grant Seymour at 4 FUN Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A play centre owner could have been left counting the cost after his company website was shut down - causing customers to believe wrongly that the business was closing down.

The 4FUN play centre at Saxmundham Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOURThe 4FUN play centre at Saxmundham Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Layden-Grant Seymour, whose family runs the 4 FUN centre at Saxmundham, said many made contact after the problems with the centre's Facebook page, emails and website.

However, Mr Seymour said his firm had now set up a new website and a new Facebook page.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Layden-Grant Seymour thinks businesses should be on the alert against their websites and emails being hacked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLayden-Grant Seymour thinks businesses should be on the alert against their websites and emails being hacked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Customers have been phoning the centre constantly which means some customers cannot get through. This has fuelled lots of rumours. People think we are closing down which is definitely not the case - 4 FUN is now stronger than ever," he said.

Mr Seymour's family is in the middle of opening up a cafe and restaurant in Aldeburgh and has featured in a Channel 5 documentary about hard-working large families - said the incident had caused rumours about the business to spread.

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Greater Anglia main line disruption to last up to 6pm

Engineers at the scene of the damage to the overhead cables this morning Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Broken down vehicle causing long queues on Orwell Bridge

Traffic is building on the Orwell Bridge. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Saved care home fights back from closure threat after ‘inadequate’ rating

Wellbeing Care Ltd has acquired St George's Care Home in Beccles. Picture: Wellbeing Care Ltd

Weekend Orwell Bridge closure looking more likely, say experts

The Orwell Bridge closure is looking likely this weekend. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Tom Hunt promises to fight like a lion for St Francis Tower tenants

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has pledged to fight like a lion for St Francis Tower leaseholders. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24