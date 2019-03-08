Could you live in a former police station?

Felixstowe Police Station before its closure.

Two redundant Suffolk police stations have gone on the market with planning permission in place to convert them into homes.

The former police station and magistrates court in Newmarket is for sale, with planning permission for converstion to residential or other purpose. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEW The former police station and magistrates court in Newmarket is for sale, with planning permission for converstion to residential or other purpose. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEW

The former police station at 33 High Road Felixstowe is on the market with a £1.5m price tag while Newmarket’s defunct police station and adjoining magistrates’ court in Vicarage Road has a guide price of £1.25m. Both come complete with their own cells.

The vacant buildings are being sold by Bury St Edmunds agents Barker Storey Matthews and both have planning permission in place for conversion into homes or site redevelopment.

The agents are anticipating a lot of interest in these landmark sites.

Agent Steven Mudd said: “We don’t get them very often. They are tremendous opportunities in terms of the scope of development, and the history of the buildings.

“We are expecting a lot of demand. Certainly we have quite a lot for Newmarket already.”

The Felixstowe police station, at the junction of Glenfield Avenue, was vacated in 2017 when staff were relocated to a new joint police and fire base in High Road West.

The station sits within a 0.61 acre site and the sale includes the original police building, dating back to the 1930s and a more modern building called Glenfield Court which was used for accommodation, plus three police cells and garages.

Mr Mudd added: “The Felixstowe site is in a great position, across the road from the railway station. It is a great residential location.”

In west Suffolk, the redundant crime base is also in the town centre, spanning Vicarage Road and Lisburn Road.

The three-storey buildings feature two separate basement areas plus the site includes a car park, a garage block and has secure gated access. There are also four police cells here.

Barker Storey Matthews are inviting bids for each site, to be submitted by April 12, 2019.

Viewing is by appointment only.