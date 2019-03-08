Sunshine and Showers

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

PUBLISHED: 18:15 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 30 March 2019

Lorna Pissarro, James Sanders and Iain Macmillan of the Long Melford Swan, Hadleigh Ram and Lavenham Greyhound Picture: ARCHANT

Lorna Pissarro, James Sanders and Iain Macmillan of the Long Melford Swan, Hadleigh Ram and Lavenham Greyhound Picture: ARCHANT

contributed

Two pub-restaurants in west Suffolk have closed indefinitely due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Iain Macmillan, James Sanders and Lorna Pissarro of the Long Melford Swan, Hadleigh Ram and Lavenham Greyhound Picture: ARCHANTIain Macmillan, James Sanders and Lorna Pissarro of the Long Melford Swan, Hadleigh Ram and Lavenham Greyhound Picture: ARCHANT

The Lavenham Greyhound and Long Melford Swan made the announcement in an update posted on their websites.

The two pub-restaurants, which are run by siblings Iain Macmillan and Lorna Pissarro, have also shut down all their social media accounts.

The pubs were formerly part of Stuart Inns Ltd., which also managed The Hadleigh Ram and Duck Deli at Long Melford.

The Hadleigh Ram has not displayed any closure notices online, but its social media accounts have also been discontinued.

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The holding company, which was launched in 2011 and run by Mr Macmillian and Ms Pissarro alongside their brother Oliver and father Andrew, collapsed in February after becoming embroiled in a dispute with the tax man.

Liquidators said the cost of the legal proceedings with HMRC, rises in the living wage, prices and business rates, as well as pension contributions, had all taken their toll.

However Andrew Macmillan said at the time the businesses would “very much continue as normal” and “it is the holding company only that has been affected”.

At the time, Bury St Edmunds-based pubs and brewing group Greene King, which owns the pub buildings but leases them out to others to manage, added: “We are aware of the current financial situation with the operator of The Long Melford Swan, Hadleigh Ram and Lavenham Greyhound. While Greene King owns these buildings they are run independently of us and we would like to reassure residents and customers that we are working to protect the long-term future of these pubs.”

The Hadleigh Ram, which was part of Stuart Inns Ltd Picture: ARCHANTThe Hadleigh Ram, which was part of Stuart Inns Ltd Picture: ARCHANT

The pubs have been approached for comment.

