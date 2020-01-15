E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mapped - these are the Suffolk pubs currently on the market

PUBLISHED: 18:59 15 January 2020

The Butley Oyster is one of the Suffolk pubs up for sale. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The Butley Oyster is one of the Suffolk pubs up for sale. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

From rural historic buildings to prime town centre venues, these are the Suffolk pubs which are now available on either a leasehold or freehold basis - some even include accommodation for the next landlord and their family.

If you have ever dreamt of owning your own pub, now is your chance, as there are a number of venues on the market in Suffolk at the moment.

The pubs can be found all over the county - with some in Ipswich, Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Earl Stonham and Needham Market, to name just a few.

Use the map above to scour the pubs currently available on either a leasehold or freehold basis - and follow the links provided for further information if you are interested.

Despite the number of pubs up for sale, it has been a trying time for public houses nationwide, with hundreds closing their doors and citing poor trade.

The most recent closure is that of the Wild Man pub in Sproughton, which shut suddenly after announcing the news on Facebook.

The pub's future remains uncertain at this time, but plans for "an exciting £364,000 refurbishment" are detailed on the building owner's website.

Amongst the pubs up for sale is the historic Oyster Inn at Butley - which is on the market for £560,000.

The popular pub closed suddenly in May 2019 and despite reassurances from the owners that the closure would only be temporary, the pub has remained closed ever since.

The pub had only re-opened in 2017 following a four year long closure and an extensive revamp.

All pubs featured on the map are being advertised on Fleurets, or rightmove.

