US craft brewer creates beers which pays homage to his Suffolk roots

Dan Hyde, owner and chief brewer at the Suffolk Punch in New Carolina, who has brewed a beer called The Unruly Pig ESB (extra special bitter) Picture: SUFFOLK PUNCH suffolk punch

An American craft brewer has raised a glass to his idyllic Suffolk childhood by creating an English-style beer over in the States.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell Picture: THE UNRULY PIG The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell Picture: THE UNRULY PIG

Racing driver’s son Dan Hyde grew up in the county, and spent happy days living on Cherry Tree Farm, opposite what is now the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell, near Woodbridge. He also lived at Felixstowe and Campsea Ashe with parents Arthur and Mary Hyde before moving to the States in 1962 as a youngster.

About a year ago, he launched the Suffolk Punch culinary café, coffee bar, taphouse, and fermentation lab in his home town of Charlotte, New Carolina, naming it after the under-threat Suffolk heavy horse breed because of his concern about its plight back in Britain.

Now he’s created a beer made with English hops fermented in a vat and available on tap at his bar which he has called The Unruly Pig extra special bitter.

Dan, who has forged an internet friendship with Unruly Pig gastropub owner, Brendan Padfield, because of his nostalgia for his native county, said the pub was the inspiration for his latest brew.

Brendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell Picture: NEIL DAVIS Brendan Padfield, owner of The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell Picture: NEIL DAVIS

“We chose the name The Unruly Pig for our ‘extra special bitter’ to honour Woodbridge from over here in USA,” he explained.

Dan said he has very fond memories of Suffolk, working Suffolk Punch horses, and the farming area around Woodbridge and Felixstowe. His family moved to the States in 1962.

The traditional English-style beer “will immediately transport you to a cosy pub in Suffolk, England, called The Unruly Pig where our inspiration for the name originated”, he said. Toasty and nutty English malts and English aroma hops have been used to enhance the beer’s flavour.

Brendan welcomed the launch of the US beer - sadly not available this side of the Atlantic.

“We’re incredibly proud of our heritage and are thrilled to have a craft beer in our honour. We look forward to sharing more with The Suffolk Punch in the New Year,” he said.

Dan, whose father, Arthur, at one time raced Masaratis and Bugattis, said he wanted to raise awareness of the declining number of Suffolk Punches in the UK by naming his business after the breed.

Back in Suffolk, Brenda took over his 16th century pub three years ago, and despite the setback of a massive fire after taking it on, has been building up the business.