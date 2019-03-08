Greene King pubs and Farmhouse Inns in discount meals scheme

Customers being served in a Green King, Farmhouse Inns carvery. The operator is joining the Too Good To Go app, offering surplus carvery meals at a discount at the end of the day, to reduce food waste Picture: ADAM SMYTH Adam Smyth

Suffolk pub and restaurant operator Greene King is targeting food waste with cut-price meals at the end of the day.

The firm is joining forces with Too Good to Go, a free app offering customers cut-price meals – to go – just before closing time.

Too Good to Go was established in 2016 and typically discount meals are offered at half price or less.

The app is free to download and allows customers to see where unsold meals are available from pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Suffolk-based Greene King will join up in April after a successful trial in 19 pubs last year.

Greene King’s supply chain director Vance Fairman-Smith said: “Reducing our food waste is a responsibility we take very seriously.

“We have been working hard on our pledtge to send zero waste to landfill.”

Greene King is the first pub company to pledge sending zero waste to landfill by 2020 and currently diverts 98.6% of waste from landfill.

It introduced compostable PLA straws across 1,750 pubs in August 2018.

The scheme will remove 30 million plastic drinking straws from use every year.