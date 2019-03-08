Suffolk Wildlife Trust to hold county’s first Nature Summit

The Governments newly appointed chair of Natural England Tony Juniper CBE will be giving a keynote speech at the summit.

People urged to help build a vision for a wilder Suffolk at summer event.

The evening event, which will feature a line-up of speakers from the worlds of environmental campaigning and politics, is due to be held at DanceEast in Ipswich on June 7.

Despite the best efforts of dedicated organisations, groups and individuals, wildlife and wild places in Suffolk continue to decline. Suffolk Wildlife Trust hopes the Nature Summit will act as a springboard to begin discussion and bring people together to think about what a wilder Suffolk might look like.

Leading campaigner and the Government’s newly appointed Chair of Natural England Tony Juniper CBE will be giving a keynote speech on the forthcoming Environment Act and why it needs to be strong and ambitious. Also speaking will be Dr Amy-Jane Beer, whose recent contribution to Chris Packham’s People’s Manifesto for Wildlife, focused on inclusivity in conservation.

Environment Minster and Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey and Ipswich MP and Shadow Minister for Waste and Recycling Sandy Martin will be speaking about their constituency and ministerial roles.

The evening will be compered by BBC Radio Suffolk journalist, Jon Wright and also feature a panel of inspiring young environmentalists who will be taking to the stage to answer questions about their hopes for the natural world. Wider panel discussions will cover farming, urban wildlife, marine protection and plastic pollution.

Campaigns manager, Kerry Stranix said: “This is a crucial time for nature conservation in England. The laws that govern environmental issues such as land management, air pollution and the health of our rivers is being re-written, and over the past few months The Wildlife Trusts and its supporters have been speaking with MPs to ensure these new environmental laws are strong and ambitious.”

She added:“We hope the Nature Summit will be the start of a conversation about what we can all do to create a wilder Suffolk, and that people will leave feeling part of something bigger - and inspired to act.”

In a twist on traditional summits, internationally renowned street artist ATM, who painted the giant hedgehog mural in Ipswich town centre, will be painting throughout the evening and seven-piece electric folk band Fishclaw will close the summit with a live set.

The summit is due to be held on Friday June 7 from 5pm.

It is free to attend but places must be booked - go to www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org/nature-summit