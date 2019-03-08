Individuals, businesses, schools and farmers recognised at Suffolk's 'Green Oscars'

Asher Minns, executive director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of East Anglia, presents at the Greenest County Awards

Creating the Greenest County Awards seek to recognise those doing good for the environment in Suffolk.

Winners at the Creating the Greenest County Awards 2019

An environmentalist who has worked tirelessly to inspire people to clean up Suffolk has been named the county's 'Green Hero' at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Jason Alexander, who heads up the Rubbish Walks social enterprise, received two awards at the Creating the Greenest County awards yesterday, coming top in the Waste Reduction and Recycling category, as well as being named as the Green Hero winner.

He was among winners in 13 categories named at the event, held at Snape Maltings on Wednesday.

Jason Alexander of Ipswich was named Green Hero

Representatives from Birchwood Primary School in Martlesham, which was named Suffolk's Greenest School

"I meet and speak to green heroes from across the county and beyond virtually every day and continue to be inspired by their passion and determination to make a difference," said Mr Alexander, who last summer walked the coastline of Suffolk collecting rubbish to highlight the problem of littering in Suffolk.

"The best way we can achieve our goal of becoming the greenest county is to keep innovating. To keep inspiring each other, to keep collaborating with each other and to keep supporting each other. I have no doubt we will achieve our goal."

Known affectionately as Suffolk's Green Oscars, the awards seek to recognise individuals, businesses, communities, schools and voluntary organisations for the work they do to combat climate change, or simply for improving the area where they live.

Dr Charles Beardall OBE with David Barker MBE

Tarnia Robertson (centre) of Ufford Park Woodbridge Hotel, Golf and Spa collects the award for Greenest Business

The short-listed finalists were drawn more thna 130 nominations. Other winners included Ufford Park Woodbridge Hotel, which was named Greenest Business, Birchwood Primary School, named Greenest School, and farmers E.J, Barker & Sons, who recognised in the Enhancing Biodiversity and Landscape category. The Derek Moore Award, a special accolade, was presented to Dr Charles Beardall OBE, who retired as regional director at the Environment Agencvy this year and is one of East Anglia's most respected, long-standing conservationists.

Councillor Richard Rout, cabinet member for Environment and Public Protection at Suffolk County Council, opened the event and said: "I would challenge anyone not to be inspired after attending a day like today.

"Since it's launch in 2007, the Greenest County partnership has supported thousands of people and put millions of pounds into reducing carbon emissions and being more energy efficient in Suffolk."

Drinks reception Creating the Greenest County awards 2019

Cllr RIchard Rout (SCC)

Attendees also heard a keynote speech from Asher Minns, executive director of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of East Anglia, who spoke about climate change and climate emergencies, the global carbon cycle, the impact on the East of England and being net zero carbon.

The awards were sponsored by Adnams, BEE Anglia, Barnes Construction, East Suffolk Internal Drainage Board, Greater Gabbard Offshore Winds Limited, New Anglia LEP, Suffolk Waste Partnership, University of Suffolk and Vertas. They were held in partnership with BBC Radio Suffolk, Snape Maltings, Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Full list of winners:

Enhancing Biodiversity and Landscape - E. J. Barker & Sons

Green Hero - Jason Alexander

Greenest Business - Ufford Park Woodbridge Hotel, Golf and Spa

Greenest Community - GreenSnape Community Group

Greenest Product or Service - Where Does It Come From?

Greenest School - Birchwood Primary School

Greenest Small Business - Amarinth Ltd

Local Energy - The Schools' Energy Co-operative

Local Food and Drink - The Oak Tree Low Carbon Farm

Sustainable Building - John and Sarah Barrett

Sustainable Travel - EV Driver Ltd

Valuing Water - OBee CIC

Waste Reduction and Recycling - Rubbish Walks CIC