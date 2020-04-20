E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mega awards haul for Suffolk as five businesses scoop prestigious royal accolade

PUBLISHED: 00:15 21 April 2020

Ant Group chief executive John Hensley pictures at UK HQ in Bury St Edmunds Picture: S HUNT

Ant Group chief executive John Hensley pictures at UK HQ in Bury St Edmunds Picture: S HUNT

Ant Group Ltd

A record number of businesses in Suffolk have picked up a Queen’s Award for Enterprise this year as the county punches above its weight across a range of sectors.

Boyd Mulvey, chief executive and founder of Chorus Intelligence Picture: CHORUS INTELLIGENCEBoyd Mulvey, chief executive and founder of Chorus Intelligence Picture: CHORUS INTELLIGENCE

A total of five firms – the highest ever since the awards were launched in 1966 – have become county winners after demonstrating their inventiveness, creativity and business prowess.

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Clare, Countess of Euston – who will present the awards later this year – said the county can be “hugely proud” of the “wonderful examples of business excellence” they represented.

MORE – Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Among the winners are Southwold pubs and brewery firm Adnams, which employs 578 staff. It has scooped a sustainable development award and was praised for its close involvement in the local community.

Beccles-based PCE Group, which makes automation systems, Lowestoft-based Pipeshield International Ltd, which provides pipelines, cables and equipment for the offshore industry, and Bury St Edmunds-based Ant Group Limited, which provides cleanroom equipment for various industry sectors, have all won international trade accolades for outstanding exports growth.

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk , Lady Euston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLord Lieutenant of Suffolk , Lady Euston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge-based Chorus Intelligence, which provides data cleansing and analysis software used by law enforcement, has picked up an innovation award.

With businesses facing huge challenges in the face of the coronavirus crisis, it was “a rare opportunity for celebration in these worrying times”, said Lady Euston.

“Suffolk leads the way in a number of UK sectors,” she said. “I hope these special awards will help to inspire and encourage all our wonderful businesses in these difficult days.”

Chorus’s crime fighting data analysis software Picture: CHORUS INTELLIGENCE/ADOBE STOCKChorus’s crime fighting data analysis software Picture: CHORUS INTELLIGENCE/ADOBE STOCK

Boyd Mulvey, who founded Chorus Intelligence in 2011, said he was “immensely proud” of his team. The firm has developed a digital data analysis tool used by most police forces and all the counter terror units in the UK to help solve crime and protect the public. The award would give “more impetus” to the business, he said.

“Providing solutions that make such a tangible difference to those working to solve crime and protect the public gives everyone a great buzz that you can’t get anywhere else,” he said.

Ant Group, which was started 30 years ago and now employs 55 staff, is forecasting a turnover of £20m or more this year as it goes from strength to strength.

Founder John Hensley said: “To be able to acknowledge, celebrate and recognise the fantastic growth and success of our business is a huge morale boost for the whole team as we fight Covid-19. It illustrates that hard work and endeavour do not go unrecognised and will spur us on to even greater things.”

The Queen's Award for Enterprise logoThe Queen's Award for Enterprise logo

