East Anglia Future 50

Suffolk Show Countdown: Celebrity jewellery brand founder returns to her Suffolk roots

PUBLISHED: 11:22 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 24 May 2019

Jewellery maker Emily Mortimer-Hendry Picture: EMILY MORTIMER JEWELLERY

Jewellery maker Emily Mortimer-Hendry Picture: EMILY MORTIMER JEWELLERY

Emily Mortimer Jewellery

A top jewellery brand favoured by celebrities including Carole Middleton and the Duchess of Sussex is returning to the Suffolk Show for the fourth year.

Emily Mortimer-Hendry - who was a steward at the show for three years before she began to exhibit her jewellery collections - will be bringing her stand back to Fifth Avenue.

"The Suffolk Show is very important to me. I have been virtually every year since I was very little," she said.

"My dad has been a steward and a sponsor of the show for as long as I can remember."

The show days tend to be two of the busiest day of her year, she said.

"The show is amazing for shopping, meeting new customers and catching up with old customers and friends, it has a lovely feel to it. Compared to other shows, Fifth Avenue always looks fabulous because of the amazing pink carpet and the great selection of different brands. There is always such a great atmosphere."

