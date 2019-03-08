Keen gardeners will get a chance to talk to the experts at this year's Suffolk Show. Experts form Notcutts Garden Centres, a national chain based a Woodbridge, will be helping green-fingered enthusiasts to create their own horticultural masterpiece at home. The family-owned garden centre group will be hosting a free garden advice and plant clinic in the Glasswells Flower and Garden Show area at the Suffolk Show, all day on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30. MORE - Everything you need to know about this year's Suffolk Show Notcutts has more than 120 years of gardening expertise, with more than 50 gold medals won at RHS Chelsea. Notcutts' head of plants and gardening, Colin Dale, and plant buyer Stuart Andrews will be sharing their thoughts on what makes an award-winning show garden, including their experience of creating a spectacular heritage-themed display garden for Notcutts Garden Centre in Woodbridge. The Notcutts team will also be offering general horticultural advice, plant recommendations and answers to tricky gardening questions. Notcutts is also sponsoring the impressive show gardens at the Suffolk Show, created by local garden designers, and will be presenting prizes to the winners on Wednesday, May 29. Colin Dale, head of plants at Notcutts, said: "The Suffolk Show is like a local Chelsea with fantastic show gardens and floral arrangements created by the best horticulturalists in East Anglia. At Notcutts, we are very proud to be sponsoring the Show Gardens once again and to be sharing our own expertise with our free garden advice and plant clinic for Suffolk Show visitors."

