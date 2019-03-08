Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Blotty the lamb wins sheep prize at Suffolk Show

PUBLISHED: 17:29 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 29 May 2019

Sheep farmer Andrew Pinny, and son Freddie, with their five month old Suffolk ram which was named Suffolk breed champion at the Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Sheep farmer Andrew Pinny, and son Freddie, with their five month old Suffolk ram which was named Suffolk breed champion at the Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Rising numbers of sheep entered in competitions at the Suffolk Show could point to a recovery in the sector in the region.

Sheep classes in the Nacton Ring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSheep classes in the Nacton Ring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In earlier times the vast numbers of sheep farmed in the county, and the wool produced, led to the success of wool towns like Lavenham.

Many of Suffolk and Essex's historic buildings and the impressive churches in places like Long Melford and Dedham were the result of the contributions made by the wealthy wool families.

Sheep numbers may have declined in recent years - but there now seem to be more flocks in the countryside again.

Tim Pratt, the sheep competitions steward, said: "Numbers are certainly up on last year. We have people from across Suffolk and beyond, from as far as Gatwick.

Sheep classes in the Nacton Ring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSheep classes in the Nacton Ring Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We are 100 entries up on last year. The last three or four years there has been a nice rise in new entries.

"This year it has really jumped. Hopefully we will get the numbers to keep on rising. There are a lot of new owners.

"Some breeds are growing in popularity, such as Coloured Ryland."

Mr Pratt, who farms with 250 ewes at Wantisden, near Woodbridge, competes in other county shows, with rare Dorset breed sheep.

Different breeds have their own characteristics, he said.

"Each sheep has its own merits. Some are considered for their wool, others more for the carcase.

"We all care for our animals, but the animals are where we make our money."

The Suffolk breed dates back hundreds of years and there were contests at the Suffolk Show recorded in 1859.

The show classes were keenly contested.

Overall Suffolk breed champion went to Andrew Pinny from Northamptonshire, with his five-month-old ram lamb.

The lamb, which has a family nickname of Blotty, stood out among the other class winners.

Mr Pinny, accompanied by seven-year-old son Freddie, has been farming and showing sheep for 30 years, and is a previous winner at the Suffolk Show.

He said: "We have about 100 sheep these days, mainly ewes. We compete here every year and we have always done well.

"It is great to win this title. His half sister had the championship here two years ago.

"It is the inter breeds tomorrow. Let's see if we can keep on winning."

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Most Read

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crowds heading to Suffolk Show as weather provides the perfect boost

The showground from the 60-foot tower. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Blotty the lamb wins sheep prize at Suffolk Show

Sheep farmer Andrew Pinny, and son Freddie, with their five month old Suffolk ram which was named Suffolk breed champion at the Suffolk Show 2019. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Suffolk Show 2019: From sausages to gin, amazing range of food and drink on offer at show

Delyth Owen from Adnams Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lorry driver arrested following death of cyclist

Flowers have been placed at the scene of the fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Donacien to get chance to win Ipswich Town right-back spot next season

Janoi Donacien will get the chance to fight for the Ipswich Town right-back slot this summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists