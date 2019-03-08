Video

Suffolk Show director 'absolutely thrilled' as bumper gate numbers revealed

The Suffolk Show attracted big crowds in 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The Suffolk Show enjoyed bumper crowds this year - the highest in show director Bee Kemball's three-year tenure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bee Kemball and Bruce Kerr Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bee Kemball and Bruce Kerr Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A total of 95,614 people - the highest for many years - went through the gates over the two days of the event.

That beats the totals for the last two years when Bee was at the helm - the post lasts for three years and a new show director, Bruce Kerr, takes the helm at next year's event.

MORE - Bruce's 2020 vision for next year's Suffolk Show

She was "absolutely thrilled to have such a great result", she said.

The event, held at Trinity Park in Ipswich every year and organised by farmer-led charity the Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA), is a highlight of the county calendar and its biggest showcase.

The viewing tower, which was a big attraction at the 2019 Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The viewing tower, which was a big attraction at the 2019 Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It provides a shop window for its businesses, whether farming-related or not, as well as a fun day out for families across the region.

"Though both previous years were over 90,000 visitors, this year at over 95k is icing on the cake," said Bee.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone at the SAA worked so hard for this and we are so proud to have such numbers to the Suffolk Show so we can showcase to them all that's so great about our county, food, farming and the countryside.

Young handler competitor Charlotte Bolderston, aged 6, with Pippet Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Young handler competitor Charlotte Bolderston, aged 6, with Pippet Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I think it's because we attract people from every generation with lots of free interactive displays for all and top class exhibits in all areas - we put our visitors, sponsors, exhibitors first - that's what makes the Suffolk Show so special."

This year's show was blessed with sunshine and a host of new attractions.

Among them was the introduction of an impressive 60ft public viewing platform, provided courtesy of Ipswich scaffolders TH Moss & Sons, which offered spectacular views across the whole showground and beyond.

A new Real-Life Superheroes area gave visitors the chance to meet the county's paramedics, air ambulance, fire service, police service, HM Coastguard, BT Emergency Disaster Crew and RNLI as well as explore their life-saving equipment and emergency vehicles.

Highlights in the Collins Grand Ring this year included a thrill-seeking Red Devils army parachute display team and the Imps Motorcycle Display Team.

Visitors to the Glasswells Flower and Garden Show were treated to a spectacular 'Woodland Garden' display, created in honour of the current show president Stephen Miles.