Suffolk Show director 'absolutely thrilled' as bumper gate numbers revealed

PUBLISHED: 10:30 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 13 June 2019

The Suffolk Show attracted big crowds in 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Suffolk Show attracted big crowds in 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The Suffolk Show enjoyed bumper crowds this year - the highest in show director Bee Kemball's three-year tenure.

Bee Kemball and Bruce Kerr Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBee Kemball and Bruce Kerr Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A total of 95,614 people - the highest for many years - went through the gates over the two days of the event.

That beats the totals for the last two years when Bee was at the helm - the post lasts for three years and a new show director, Bruce Kerr, takes the helm at next year's event.

MORE - Bruce's 2020 vision for next year's Suffolk Show

She was "absolutely thrilled to have such a great result", she said.

The event, held at Trinity Park in Ipswich every year and organised by farmer-led charity the Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA), is a highlight of the county calendar and its biggest showcase.

The viewing tower, which was a big attraction at the 2019 Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe viewing tower, which was a big attraction at the 2019 Suffolk Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It provides a shop window for its businesses, whether farming-related or not, as well as a fun day out for families across the region.

"Though both previous years were over 90,000 visitors, this year at over 95k is icing on the cake," said Bee.

"Everyone at the SAA worked so hard for this and we are so proud to have such numbers to the Suffolk Show so we can showcase to them all that's so great about our county, food, farming and the countryside.

Young handler competitor Charlotte Bolderston, aged 6, with Pippet Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNYoung handler competitor Charlotte Bolderston, aged 6, with Pippet Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I think it's because we attract people from every generation with lots of free interactive displays for all and top class exhibits in all areas - we put our visitors, sponsors, exhibitors first - that's what makes the Suffolk Show so special."

This year's show was blessed with sunshine and a host of new attractions.

Among them was the introduction of an impressive 60ft public viewing platform, provided courtesy of Ipswich scaffolders TH Moss & Sons, which offered spectacular views across the whole showground and beyond.

A new Real-Life Superheroes area gave visitors the chance to meet the county's paramedics, air ambulance, fire service, police service, HM Coastguard, BT Emergency Disaster Crew and RNLI as well as explore their life-saving equipment and emergency vehicles.

Highlights in the Collins Grand Ring this year included a thrill-seeking Red Devils army parachute display team and the Imps Motorcycle Display Team.

Visitors to the Glasswells Flower and Garden Show were treated to a spectacular 'Woodland Garden' display, created in honour of the current show president Stephen Miles.

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

