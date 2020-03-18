E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk Show cancelled ‘with great sadness’ due to coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 14:59 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 18 March 2020

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA

SAA

The Suffolk Show – the county’s biggest annual showcase – has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

“It is with great sadness, following the latest government advice regarding coronavirus, that we are forced to cancel the Suffolk Show on May 27 and 28, 2020,” show organisers said in a statement.

The loss of the show – which attracts around 90k visitors over the two days – is a big blow to Suffolk, but not expected in the light of the growing fallout from the crisis and government advice.

“We will be communicating with our exhibitors, sponsors, competitors, contractors, volunteers and visitors as soon as possible to discuss the consequences of this decision,” the statement, from organisers Suffolk Agricultural Association chairman David Nunn, chief executive Phillip Ainsworth and show director Bruce Kerr said.

“We would like to thank everyone involved with us for your continuing support. Please bear with us while we work on arrangements going forwards.

“We will now focus on making our 2021 show a celebration to be proud of.”

