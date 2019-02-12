Suffolk’s tourism hotspots celebrated

The best of East Anglia’s tourism industry have been recognised at an annual award ceremony.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards, hosted by Archant the publisher of the East Anglian Daily Times, brought together businesses from across the sector.

The big winners at the awards, sponsored by Hoseasons, were the Maids Head Hotel and the Assembly House, both in Norwich, which bagged two gongs each.

And businesses in Suffolk were also celebrating with Southwold’s Maize Maze and Africa Alive! both winning prizes for the best visitor attraction in the region.

And it was a very special night for Greg Munford, chief executive director of Richardson’s Boating Holidays and Holiday Parks, who was the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement Award for his tireless contribution to the sector.

As well as his role at Richardson’s, Mr Munford is the president of British Marine Federation, was appointed by the secretary of state as a member of the Broads Authority and is a past chairman and director of the influential destination marketing organisation Visit the Broads.

Before the awards EADT editor Brad Jones congratulated the nominees and looked forward to another exciting year for tourism in East Anglia.

He said: “It’s important we recognise the achievements and contributions of businesses and individuals to the sector. For instance, in Suffolk, the county is once again represented on the BBC Countryfile awards, with Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Carlton Marshes on the best nature reserve shortlist.

“While our tourism industry has enjoyed success, nothing is perfect and things could always be improved, which is why we urge you to take part in the Larking Gowen 2019 tourism business survey which was officially launched yesterday. For the sector to continue to prosper and grow it’s vital as many people as possible have their say.”

Hoseasons’ Simon Altham added: “We are once again delighted to be supporting these awards and demonstrating our commitment to the regional economy. As a business with 75 years’ local heritage it’s incredibly rewarding to be playing our part in such a great event and recognising the true heroes of our local tourism industry.”

THE WINNERS

Food and Drink Tourism Attraction: The Assembly House

Eco-Tourism: Alde Garden Campsite

Best Holiday Park/Village: Fritton Lake Resort

Family Event of the Year: Wells Carnival

Best Independent Hotel: The Maids Head Hotel

Best Campsite and Caravanning Experience: Mill Hill Farm Caravan & Camping Park

Best Small Visitor Attraction: Southwold Maize Maze

Best Large Visitor Attraction: Africa Alive!

Best Self-Catering Establishment: Barn Drift

Best Bed & Breakfast: Manor Farm Knodishall

Best Marketing: The Assembly House

Customers at the Heart of Everything: The Suffolk Escape

Best Staff Training: Potters Resort

Investing in the Future: The Maids Head Hotel

Outstanding Achievement: Greg Munford