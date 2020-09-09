E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town trail hares and tortoises go under the hammer

PUBLISHED: 15:26 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:52 09 September 2020

Eye hares up for sale through Clarke and Simpson Picture: THE BLOSSOM CHARITY

Eye hares up for sale through Clarke and Simpson Picture: THE BLOSSOM CHARITY

The Blossom Charity

Hare and tortoise figures which lit up a town’s “Trail of Hope” during the coronavirus lockdown are being offered up for the sale.

Eye hares up for sale through Clarke and Simpson Picture: THE BLOSSOM CHARITYEye hares up for sale through Clarke and Simpson Picture: THE BLOSSOM CHARITY

The figures – which formed a scaled-down version of a planned trail in Eye this year – will be used to benefit the charity behind them.

The Blossom Charity in Eye – founded by top business executive Bridget McIntyre - aims to help women to achieve their full potential.

Last year, it staged the hugely popular Blossom Charity Sheep Trail through the town.

You may also want to watch:

MORE – Off-beat travel firms ‘left on road to nowhere’ as government bans take their toll

This year’s trail featured six large and six mini tortoises and hares which were on display throughout the town during the summer months.

Now they will be sold in a timed online auction ending on September 17 through auctioneers Clarke and Simpson via www.the-saleroom.com. Anyone can join the live bidding.

Auctioneer Hayden Foster said they were “delighted” to be offering the lots for sale.

“Just like in the room, the more active the bidding, the greater the price and the more the charity will benefit. We hope very much that these wonderful statues of hope will facilitate the continued work of the Blossom Charity in what has been a very challenging year,” he said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town sign former Bournemouth and Wimbledon goalkeeper

Ipswich Town have signed young goalkeeper Albert White on a free transfer. Picture: ITFC

Should children celebrate trick or treat during coronavirus pandemic?

Trick or treaters - but should the Halloween custom be cancelled this year? Picture GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Pizza Hut to close 29 restaurants across UK

Pizza Hut has announced it is closing 29 restaurants across the UK. This image shows one in Ipswich but it is not yet known whether this site will be affected by the closures. Pic: Archant

Fashion chain New Look could face liquidation

New Look could face liquidation after the firm failed to secure a buyer. Pic: New Look