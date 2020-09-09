Town trail hares and tortoises go under the hammer

Eye hares up for sale through Clarke and Simpson Picture: THE BLOSSOM CHARITY The Blossom Charity

Hare and tortoise figures which lit up a town’s “Trail of Hope” during the coronavirus lockdown are being offered up for the sale.

The figures – which formed a scaled-down version of a planned trail in Eye this year – will be used to benefit the charity behind them.

The Blossom Charity in Eye – founded by top business executive Bridget McIntyre - aims to help women to achieve their full potential.

Last year, it staged the hugely popular Blossom Charity Sheep Trail through the town.

This year’s trail featured six large and six mini tortoises and hares which were on display throughout the town during the summer months.

Now they will be sold in a timed online auction ending on September 17 through auctioneers Clarke and Simpson via www.the-saleroom.com. Anyone can join the live bidding.

Auctioneer Hayden Foster said they were “delighted” to be offering the lots for sale.

“Just like in the room, the more active the bidding, the greater the price and the more the charity will benefit. We hope very much that these wonderful statues of hope will facilitate the continued work of the Blossom Charity in what has been a very challenging year,” he said.