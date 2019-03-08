Overcast

Make sure you don’t get ripped off over Mother’s Day gifts

PUBLISHED: 07:30 27 March 2019

You can order bouquets online for Mother's Day - but make sure you get the flowers you ordered or you may be due a refund Picture: APPLEYARD LONDON

You can order bouquets online for Mother's Day - but make sure you get the flowers you ordered or you may be due a refund Picture: APPLEYARD LONDON

Archant

Millions of pounds on gifts and cards will be spent in Suffolk in preparation for Mother’s Day this year - and getting the perfect present can be a stressful experience.

Many happy mums across Suffolk will be getting bunches of flowers on March 31 - a popular present and one that’s become an established online service in recent years.

Online present deliveries are growing in popularity, with bouquets made to order and delivered to your door, personalised chocolates with the name of a loved one, or presents like bottles of wine now purpose-designed to fit through thin letter boxes.

But if your bouquets arrive broken and beaten up, chocolates chucked around or deliveries delayed, it is important to know what you are entitled to as a customer.

Sasha Watson, Suffolk Trading Standards Community Engagement Officer, said: “There have been some high-profile cases in recent years of retailers delivering Mother’s Day gifts late, not at all, arriving in poor condition or not as described.

“Hopefully all mums will receive their gifts in one piece and as described, but Suffolk Trading Standards just want to make sure people are aware of their rights if that’s not the case.”

The Consumer Rights Act 2015 says that the retailer is responsible for the condition of flowers until they are delivered to you or the recipient.

Ms Watson added: “In general, if you receive any goods which are unsatisfactory in quality, then you are usually entitled to a refund.

“If they arrive late or were not as described, a full refund is not necessarily owed to you. However, you still hold certain rights under the Consumer Rights Act to reach a resolution with the retailer.”

When can I ask for a refund on Mother’s Day flowers?

If they turn up in bad shape, are broken or dying then the retailer has breached their contract and you are entitled to a full refund.

Unless you have selected a specific delivery date, then you cannot claim a refund for a late delivery as the retailer has up to 30 days to send them to you.

However, if a couple of weeks have passed after an estimated delivery date, then you are entitled to ask for a refund.

You can also ask for a refund if the flowers do not match the description given by the retailer.

Most sellers will say that colours and types of flower may vary, but if they give a specific description for a bouquet and you don’t receive that, you can ask for your money back.

You may be offered a replacement, which you can accept, but you are still entitled to a full refund.

For further information on your rights, or to make a complaint against a retailer, contact the national Citizen’s Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06 or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk

