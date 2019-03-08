E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Thomas Cook collapse 'costing everybody' says independent travel agent helping stranded holidaymakers

PUBLISHED: 17:33 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 24 September 2019

Closed check-in desks at Gatwick Airport as 178-year-old tour operator Thomas Cook ceased trading Picture: CLIVE MARSHALL/PA WIRE

Closed check-in desks at Gatwick Airport as 178-year-old tour operator Thomas Cook ceased trading Picture: CLIVE MARSHALL/PA WIRE

The collapse of Thomas Cook is "not a good day for the industry", an independent travel agent said after dealing with holidaymakers left high and dry by its unfolding aftermath.

Bridget Keevil, who launched Travel Stop 28 years ago Picture: GREGG BROWNBridget Keevil, who launched Travel Stop 28 years ago Picture: GREGG BROWN

Shockwaves were being felt across the industry, with holidaymakers stranded and staff losing their jobs, said Suffolk-based travel agent Bridget Keevil.

The travel agent, who launched Travel Stop 28 years ago and now runs four branches - Elmswell, near Bury St Edmunds, Claydon, near Ipswich, Hadleigh and Buntingford in Hertfordshire - and her staff have encountered "lots of people that are very disappointed that their holidays aren't going to happen now".

"We have booked several of those with other companies on other flights," she said.

But with the rise in demand caused by grounded planes and the ensuing chaos of the collapse, prices were now rising rapidly, she warned.

Office workers outside the Peterborough headquarters of Thomas Cook Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIREOffice workers outside the Peterborough headquarters of Thomas Cook Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

"It's been extremely busy and unfortunately for the customers a lot of the flight prices and the hotel prices and packages have gone up while they have been looking at them because normally over the next few weeks the opportunities are quite wide," she said. "Everything is filling up very quickly."

Small operators were being forced to pick up the tab for flights, she added.

"It's costing everybody - all the people out of work and all the customers - it's not good at all."

They had several people on Thomas Cook flights but thankfully these were ATOL-protected, she said.

Bridget Keevil, owner of Travel Stop Picture CRAIG GREENHILLBridget Keevil, owner of Travel Stop Picture CRAIG GREENHILL

But more should have been done to soften the blow, she said.

"It's not good at all. It would have been far better if they had had a bit of money invested so they could have had a staged shutdown," she said.

"It's very sad actually, because it's like a family, the travel industry," she added.

Thomas Cook planes on the tarmac at Gatwick Airport as tour operator Thomas Cook ceases trading Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA WIREThomas Cook planes on the tarmac at Gatwick Airport as tour operator Thomas Cook ceases trading Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE

"It has been a perception that we couldn't compete with the bigger names on the high street but unfortunately, the bigger you are, the harder you fall.

"It's not a good day for the industry. It will have shockwaves that go through and through".

The mood across the industry was "very sad", she said. "It's not nice when you see that amount of people out of work."

But she hoped people would not be put off travelling. "Personally, I think travel does a huge amount of good - it opens people's minds."

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Air ambulance called to High Street medical incident

An air ambulance has landed in Needham Market High Street following a medical incident Picture: EAAA

