Levington-based Suffolk Yacht Harbour has been shortlisted in the Marina of the Year category in this year's British Yachting Awards.

The marina, which is based on the River Orwell between Ipswich and Felixstowe, has been selected from hundreds of marinas across the country for the final, and is the only finalist on the east side of the country.

The awards are the only national sailing awards voted for entirely by the boat-owning and yachting community and the winners are announced in December.

The marina has been nominated in the Marina of the Year category, which honours marinas: "going above and beyond in their offering to the sailing community and those that provide the best onshore facilities, warm welcomes and options for sailors."

SYH managing director Jonathan Dyke said: "As a leading independent marina, we pride ourselves on our personal, friendly service and modern on site facilities. We have invested in all areas of the business to ensure we are maintaining the 'one stop shop' approach and make life as enjoyable. simple and efficient as possible for berth holders and visitors."

The marina was founded in 1967 and now has 550 berths, swinging moorings, hoisting capacity up to 75tonnes and workshops servicing contemporary and classic boats.

On site facilities include rigging, sail-making, electronics, engineering, a sailing school, stainless steel fabrication, surveying, brokerage, a sailing charity, a yacht club and two chandleries.

The only marina to be selected from the east coast, Suffolk Yacht Harbour is up against five other harbours from across the country. They are: Poole Quay Yacht Haven, Mylor Harbour, Weymouth, Largs and Eastbourne.

The awards are organised by Sailing Today and Yachts & Yachting magazines and voting remains open, until midnight on November 22.