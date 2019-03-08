Celebrating young talent in housebuilding

Samuel Nixon and Katy Bent-Marshall who have been nominated for the Persimmon Homes' national Young Achievers awards. Picture: LUCY WOODHALL Persimmon Homes Suffolk

Two Suffolk young people have been named among a regional housebuilder's top trainees.

Katy Bent-Marshall from Bury St Edmunds and Samuel Nixon from Alpheton, near Sudbury, have been recognised by Persimmon Homes for the company's national Young Achievers awards.

The scheme aims to celebrate the outstanding contribution of employees aged under 25 across Persimmon's 31 regional businesses.

Simon Wood, director in charge for Persimmon Homes Suffolk said: "We manage a robust trainee and apprentice programme bringing hundreds of young people into the business nationally each year.

"We feel it is important to reward those youngsters who have got off to a flying start and our finalists Katy and Samuel are perfect examples of this."

Nominated for the title of Sales Trainee of the Year, 23-year-old Katy Bent-Marshall joined Persimmon from a retail background and has proved to be a fast learner, progressing through the company's training programme to be a fully-fledged sales advisor in just nine months. Boasting an excellent sales rate, Katy continues to push herself to succeed as well as delivering superb customer service, he said.

Business Trainee of the Year nominee Samuel Nixon is described by his bosses as a bright and confident young man. He joined Persimmon after achieving a triple distinction in his BTEC level 3 in construction and the built environment and the 19-year-old has proved to be a real asset to the architectural team, delivering work to a very high standard.

The overall national winners will be announced at Persimmon PLC's head office in York on Friday November 8.

The Young Achievers award programme was launched by Persimmon Homes to showcase those apprentices and trainees who have gone above and beyond to succeed in their role.