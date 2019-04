When will supermarkets be open over the Easter break in Suffolk and north Essex?

If you want to buy Easter eggs over the holiday break, see our list of supermarket opening times. Picture: PA Wire

Where can you shop if you need a grocery top-up over the Easter break - or even an extra Easter egg or two? Here is our list of opening times for big supermarkets around Suffolk and north Essex.

Supermarkets will have changed opening times over Easter. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Supermarkets will have changed opening times over Easter. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SUFFOLK

IPSWICH

Aldi Meredith Road

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Aldi Hines Road

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Aldi Donald Mackintosh Way

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Asda Bury Road

Good Friday, April 19 6am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 6am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 7am to 8pm

Asda Stoke Park

Good Friday, April 19 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 7am to 8pm

Lidl, Handford Road

Good Friday, April 19 8am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Hening Avenue (Ravenswood)

Good Friday, April 19 8am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer, Westgate Street

Good Friday, April 19 8am-7pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 7pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 10am to 5pm

Morrisons Sproughton Road

Good Friday, April 19 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Sainsbury's Hadleigh Road

Good Friday, April 19 7am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Sainsbury's Warren Heath

Good Friday, April 19 7am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 6am to 11pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Sainsbury's, Upper Brook Street

Good Friday, April 19 7am-7pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 7pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 6pm

Tesco Extra Copdock

Good Friday, April 19 24 hours

Saturday, April 20 24 hours

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

Waitrose, Futura Park

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 7.30am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 9am to 6pm

Waitrose, Corn Exchange

Good Friday, April 19 9am-6pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 9am to 6pm

KESGRAVE

Tesco Metro

Good Friday, April 19 6.30am to 10pm

Saturday, April 20 6.30am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

MARTLESHAM

Marks & Spencer Simply Food

Good Friday, April 19 8am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 9am to 6pm

Tesco Extra Martlesham

Good Friday, April 19 24 hours

Saturday, April 20 24 hours

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

BURY ST EDMUNDS

Aldi, Newmarket Road

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Asda

Good Friday, April 19 6am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 7am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Good Friday, April 19 8am-6pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 6pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 9am to 5pm

Sainsbury's

Good Friday, April 19 7am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Tesco

Good Friday, April 19 24 hours

Saturday, April 20 24 hours

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

Waitrose

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 7.30am to 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 9am to 6pm

FELIXSTOWE

Lidl, Langer Road

Good Friday, April 19 8am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Haven Exchange

Good Friday, April 19 8am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Good Friday, April 19 8am-6pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 6pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 9am to 4pm

Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue

Good Friday, April 19 7am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

HADLEIGH

Morrisons

Good Friday, April 19 7am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

HAVERHILL

Aldi

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury's

Good Friday, April 19 7am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 7.30am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Tesco

Good Friday, April 19 7am to 11pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 11pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

LOWESTOFT

Asda

Good Friday, April 19 24 hours

Saturday, April 20 Closes at 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 7am to 8pm

Lidl

Good Friday, April 19 8am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Morrisons, North Quay Retail Park

Good Friday, April 19 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Morrisons, Tower Road

Good Friday, April 19 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Tesco superstore, Leisure Way

Good Friday, April 19 6am to midnight

Saturday, April 20 6am to midnight

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

NEWMARKET

Tesco Extra

Good Friday, April 19 24 hours

Saturday, April 20 24 hours

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

Waitrose

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 7.30am to 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 9am to 6pm

SAXMUNDHAM

Tesco

Good Friday, April 19 8am to 10pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

Waitrose

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 9am to 6pm

STOWMARKET

Asda

Good Friday, April 19 7.30am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 7.30am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 7.30am to 8pm

Lidl

Good Friday, April 19 8am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Good Friday, April 19 6am to 11pm

Saturday, April 20 6am to 11pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

SUDBURY

Aldi Girling Street

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury's

Good Friday, April 19 7am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Tesco

Good Friday, April 19 6am to midnight

Saturday, April 20 6am to midnight

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

WOODBRIDGE

East of England Co-op, Hamblin Walk

Good Friday, April 19 7am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 7am to 9pm

NORTH ESSEX

BRAINTREE

Lidl

Good Friday, April 19 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury's

Good Friday, April 19 7am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 6pm

Tesco, town centre

Good Friday, April 19 6am to 9pm

Saturday, April 20 6am to 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

Tesco, Marks Farm

Good Friday, April 19 6am to midnight

Saturday, April 20 6am to midnight

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

CLACTON

Aldi

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Asda

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 9am to 6pm

Lidl Brook Park West

Good Friday, April 19 8am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Morrisons, Waterglade Retail Park

Good Friday, April 19 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Morrisons, Little Clacton

Good Friday, April 19 7am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Sainsbury's

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 6pm

Tesco Superstore, Brook Retail Park

Good Friday, April 19 24 hours

Saturday, April 20 24 hours

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

COLCHESTER

Aldi Magdalen Street

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Aldi London Road

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Aldi Cowdray Avenue

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Asda

Good Friday, April 19 24 hours

Saturday, April 20 Closes at 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 7am to 8pm

Lidl Abbots Road

Good Friday, April 19 8am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 109pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Gosbecks Road

Good Friday, April 19 8am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Good Friday, April 19 8.30am-6pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 6pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 10am to 5pm

Sainsbury's, Priory Walk

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 7pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 6pm

Sainsbury's, Stanway

Good Friday, April 19 7am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 6am to 11.59pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Tesco Extra Highwoods

Good Friday, April 19 24 hours

Saturday, April 20 24 hours

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

Tesco Hythe

Good Friday, April 19 24 hours

Saturday, April 20 24 hours

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 9am to 6pm

Waitrose

Good Friday, April 19 8am to 8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA

HARWICH

Asda

Good Friday, April 19 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 11pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 7am to 8pm

Morrisons

Good Friday, April 19 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

MANNINGTREE

East of England Co-op

Good Friday, April 19 7am-9pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 9pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 7am to 9pm

WITHAM

Aldi

Good Friday, April 19 8am-8pm

Saturday, April 20 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 8pm

Asda

Good Friday, April 19 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 11pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 7am to 8pm

Morrisons

Good Friday, April 19 7am-10pm

Saturday, April 20 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 8am to 7pm

Tesco

Good Friday, April 19 6am to 9pm

Saturday, April 20 6am to 8pm

Easter Sunday, April 21 CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 22 TBA