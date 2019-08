When will supermarkets be open on August bank holiday Monday 2019?

Kesgrave Tesco store. Picture: ARCHANT

If you need to dash to a supermarket over the August bank holiday, what time will it be open? Here's our guide to opening times.

SUFFOLK

IPSWICH

Aldi Meredith Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Aldi Hines Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Aldi Donald Mackintosh Way

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Asda Bury Road

Monday, August 26: 7am to 8pm

Asda Stoke Park

Monday, August 26: 7am to 8pm

Lidl, Handford Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Hening Avenue (Ravenswood)

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer, Westgate Street

Monday, August 26: 10am to 5pm

Morrisons Sproughton Road

Monday, August 26: 8am-7pm

Sainsbury's Hadleigh Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury's Warren Heath

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury's, Upper Brook Street

Monday, August 26: 8am to 7pm

Tesco Extra Copdock

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

Waitrose, Futura Park

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

Waitrose, Corn Exchange

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

KESGRAVE

Tesco Metro

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

MARTLESHAM

Aldi, Gloster Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer Simply Food

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

Tesco Extra Martlesham

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

BRANDON

Aldi, High Street

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

BURY ST EDMUNDS

Aldi, Newmarket Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, August 26: 7am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Monday, August 26: 9am to 5pm

Sainsbury's

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

Waitrose

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

FELIXSTOWE

Lidl, Langer Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Haven Exchange

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons, Grange Farm Avenue

Monday, August 26: 8am to 7pm

HADLEIGH

Morrisons

Monday, August 26: 8am-7pm

HAVERHILL

Aldi

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury's

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

LOWESTOFT

Asda

Monday, August 26: 7am to 8pm

Lidl, Peto Way

Monday, August 26: 8am to 6pm

Morrisons, North Quay Retail Park

Monday, August 26: 8am to 7pm

Morrisons, Tower Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 10pm

Tesco superstore, Leisure Way

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

NEWMARKET

Tesco Extra

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

Waitrose

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

SAXMUNDHAM

Tesco

Monday, August 26: 11am to 5pm

Waitrose

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

STOWMARKET

East of England Co-op - Combs

Monday, August 26: 7am to 10pm

Asda

Monday, August 26: 7.30am to 8pm

Lidl, Bury Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

SUDBURY

Aldi, Girling Street

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury's

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Tesco

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

WOODBRIDGE

East of England Co-op

Monday, August 266: 7am to 9pm

NORTH ESSEX

BRAINTREE

Lidl

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury's

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Tesco, town centre

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

Tesco, Marks Farm

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

CLACTON

Aldi

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, August 26: 7am to 8pm

Lidl Brook Park West

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons, Waterglade Retail Park

Monday, August 26: 8am to 7pm

Morrisons, Little Clacton

Monday, August 26: 8am to 7pm

Sainsbury's

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Tesco Superstore, Brook Retail Park

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

COLCHESTER

Aldi Magdalen Street

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Aldi London Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Aldi Cowdray Avenue

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, August 26: 7am to 8pm

Lidl Abbots Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Gosbecks Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Marks & Spencer

Monday, August 26: 10am to 5pm

Sainsbury's, Priory Walk

Monday, August 26: 8am to 7pm

Sainsbury's, Stanway

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Tesco Extra Highwoods

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

Tesco Hythe

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

Waitrose

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm

HARWICH

Asda

Monday, August 26: 7am to 8pm

Lidl, Parkeston Road

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Morrisons

Monday, August 26: 8am to 10pm

MANNINGTREE

East of England Co-op

Monday, August 26: 7am to 9pm

WITHAM

Aldi

Monday, August 26: 8am to 8pm

Asda

Monday, August 26: 7am to 8pm

Morrisons

Monday, August 26: 8am to 7pm

Tesco

Monday, August 26: 9am to 6pm