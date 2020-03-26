‘Support Local’ – Our new campaign aims to help businesses through crisis

We are encouraging people to support their local businesses in the coming months Picture: Archant Highwaystarz-Photography

These are the hardest of times for local businesses, but today we launch a campaign to offer them our support through the Covid-19 crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Support Local logo The Support Local logo

These are the hardest of times for local businesses, so today we launch a campaign to offer them our support through the Covid-19 crisis.

Firms are having to adapt rapidly in unprecedented circumstances, but in many cases trading has slowed significantly or stopped during the lockdown. It’s an existential challenge for many.

So, today, this newspaper commits to supporting our loved, local businesses by launching the ‘Support Local’ campaign.

Put simply, we want you to know we are here for you, and will do what we can to help. It is absolutely essential for the future of our area that local businesses survive and then thrive when this is over.

We are encouraging our readers to support local firms however they can during the coming months. There will be ways.

You may also want to watch:

We will be publishing stories shining a light on success stories, and on those firms doing great things in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

We have already reported businesses taking on key roles in their town or village to help those in most need. Please contact us using the details below to tell us about what’s happening where you are.

We have been so impressed by the acts of kindness and goodwill springing up in communities across Suffolk and north Essex over the last two weeks. This strong social fabric is vital, and will help see us through.

But without strong local businesses, the recovery from this pandemic will be slower.

So please get in touch with us if you’re a business and would like to share a good news story. Email newsroom@archant.co.uk and put ‘Support Local’ in the subject field.

Support packages allowing small firms to access Archant’s audience through our marketing and media channels at much reduced cost are also being made available. Contact Lyn Shaw on 01473 324540.

We’re also looking to work with larger organisations to support this initiative for our small firms and we are delighted that Cory Brothers and Ipswich Borough Council have already pledged their support.

Local newspapers should be there with its readers through the good times and bad – and we will. Please ‘Support Local’ – we are #ThereWithYou.