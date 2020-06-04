E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fast-growing global foods maker launches new hot sauce range

PUBLISHED: 15:58 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 04 June 2020

Surya Foods managing director Harry Dulai says the hot sauce sector is growing by 9% a year Picture: SURYA FOODS

Surya Foods

A food manufacturer based in north Essex is celebrating a move into the hot sauce category as its new products hit the shelves in Tesco and Aldi.

Family-run global foods business Surya, which is based in Harwich and is known for its Laila rice brand, has branched out with the launch of a range of Thai Dragon sauces.

The condiment is packaged in classic Thai sriracha style in recyclable plastic bottles.

The company is owned by the Flying Trade Group, which operates across the UK food and leisure industry - its main subsidiary businesses including Surya Foods – which is one of the largest suppliers of authentic world foods in the UK – and Surya Hotels Ltd.

The rapidly-expanding business, which has a turnover of more than £165m and employs 1500 staff, operates in more than 30 countries and is run by brothers Harry and Suki Dulai.

The new sauce range includes five flavours including an original hot chilli sauce, a chilli mayo and a sweet chilli sauce.

The company has also launched a new range of snacks including Thai Dragon Sweet Chilli Prawn Crackers and Thai Dragon Thai Cracker Mix.

The full range has already hit the shelves in Aldi earlier this year and a 60g version of Thai Dragon Sweet Chilli Prawn Crackers has arrived in Tesco.

Surya Foods managing director Harry Dulai said: “Sales of hot sauces have been growing ahead of Eating Enhancers at an impressive rate of 9% year on year for some time.

“During the last 20 years, in response to the UK’s growing love of international cuisine, Surya Foods has moved from simple rice production to offering an impressive catalogue of leading brands from around the world.

“We are passionate about authentic tasting food and have poured decades of expertise into Thai Dragon to bring UK consumers a genuine taste of Thailand.”

The company’s food factory in Harwich has remained operational throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

At the end of 2019, Flying Trade Group (FTG) was listed among the Top 100 largest independent companies in Essex for the fourth year running – once again taking a Top 20 place in the Essex Limited 2019 survey produced by accountants Grant Thornton and law firm Birketts.

