Lingerie shop Sweet Dreams closes after 24 years in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:20 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 05 June 2020

Sarah Allen at the opening of Sweet Dreams on the Woodbridge Thoroughfare in 2013 Picture: ARCHANT

Sarah Allen at the opening of Sweet Dreams on the Woodbridge Thoroughfare in 2013 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An independent lingerie shop in Woodbridge has announced that it has closed its doors for the final time.

Woodbridge lingerie shop Sweet Dreams in 2013 Picture: ARCHANTWoodbridge lingerie shop Sweet Dreams in 2013 Picture: ARCHANT

Sweet Dreams, based in the Throroughfare has said it will be closing permanently.

The shop had originally been based in Wickham Market, where it traded for 17 years.

However, in 2013 the decision was made to move to Woodbridge, due to a lack of passing trade in Wickham Market and the prospect of joining other independent retailers in the popular Thoroughfare.

The shop sold a range of nightwear and swimwear as well as lingerie.

Sweet Dreams has now confirmed that it will not be reopening following the coronavirus pandemic and will not be trading online either.

The shop confirmed its closure in a statement on it website and social media pages.

In the statement the shop attributed the closure to difficulties in high street trading including increased stock costs.

It also said that it had struggled to find a way to return safely in the wake of recent events.

The statement read: “We have made the very difficult decision to permanently close Sweet Dreams after 24 years of trading.

“Our customers have been the very heart of our business and from the beginning, we have always said that we would fit you for a bra and not just measure you for one.

“We have tried to think of ways to trade with the new regulations, but it has not been possible for us to find a way to do this safely or profitably.

“The last couple of years have been difficult for all high street shops with increased stock costs brought on by Brexit and uncertainty in the retail sector.

“This has been an extremely tough decision for us to make and we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your support over the years.

“We understand that this is a shock and a disappointment to all our customers and especially those of you who shop regularly with us.

“We have come to know you so well and we are so sorry not to be able to continue to serve you.”

In comments on the shop’s Facebook page, shoppers paid tribute describing the shop’s closure as a “massive loss” to the town and praising if for its “wonderful staff” and “great customer service”.

