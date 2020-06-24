E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sweet shop sees huge rise in sales during coronavirus crisis

24 June, 2020 - 07:15
Archant

Sweeties traditional sweet shop in Suffolk has had a huge demand for deliveries during the Covid-19 crisis.

Sometimes, in difficult moments such as the Covid-19 crisis, it is the little comforts that can make all the difference.

And so it has proved, with a Suffolk sweet shop seeing a huge rise in demand for everything from jelly babies, red laces and sherbet lemons during the coronavirus crisis.

Sweeties, which has stores in Southwold and Beccles, originally feared the Covid-19 lockdown could make business very tricky indeed.

So instead, owners Vanessa and Paul Kisby - known better to their customers as Mr and Mrs Sweeties - decided instead to offer doorstep deliveries to those looking for a sweet treat in difficult times.

Alerting all those with a sweet tooth via Facebook, the pair said demand went “absolutely crazy” very quickly - so much so that delivery sales soon started to outnumber what they would have sold in stores.

Their rounds included care homes, businesses and homes where people were celebrating lower-key lockdown birthdays but wanted a little treat to make the day special.

All deliveries were made in Covid-secure way, with packages left on people’s doorsteps - with children’s faces in particular lighting up when they saw the special delivery outside.

Sweeties even made up boxes of all of the old favourites for VE Day celebrations.

“We’ve sold more in deliveries than we would have done if we’d had the shops open,” said Mrs Kisby.

“We’ve been doing 35 to 50 deliveries a day. We’ve been so overwhelmed with support.

“Because of how the lockdown happened, everyone was feeling a bit low and a bit panicked.

“I think this just brought happiness into people’s homes. I think sweets make people happy.”

Relatives have chipped in to support the Kisbys, who say they have worked 12 to 14 hour days to ensure all the deliveries are made.

Sweeties reopened its Beccles store on Monday, June 15 but Mr and Mrs Kisby will carry on delivering seven days a week.

Mrs Kisby thanked customers and members of the community for supporting the shop during the crisis.

