River flotilla being held to raise money for Suffolk flood defences.

The River Alde and North Sea at Aldeburgh - Picture: Ben Nichols Photography Archant

Funds from summer event will go towards protecting communities along one of Suffolk's best known rivers.

The River Ore at Orford Picture: Suffolk From The Sky The River Ore at Orford Picture: Suffolk From The Sky

The Alde & Ore Estuary Trust plans to hold the water-based procession on July 28 as part of their Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign.

Participants are being invited to either swim, kayak, row, canoe or paddle-board seven miles along the estuary from Aldeburgh Yacht Club, to Orford Sailing Club. There are races for elite and recreational swimmers.

Entry is £50 for each swimmer and £30 for the non-swimmers, which is refundable if, through sponsorship, those involved donate more than the fee to the Trust. For those who prefer land-based activities, there is also the option to walk the distance on the far side of the river.

Canoeing on the river Alde with Iken Canoe. Canoeing on the river Alde with Iken Canoe.

Independent Suffolk businesses, including O&C Butcher, The Wentworth Hotel and Slate Cheese, are sponsoring the event, which allows all funds raised from the flotilla to be used towards flood defences.

Aldeburgh business spokesman for the Trust, Tim Rowan-Robinson said, "The support the flotilla has received from the enormous variety of independent businesses in the area has demonstrated they share our commitment to the Save Our Suffolk Estuary campaign and highlights the importance of strong ties between the community, businesses and our flood defence fundraising work".

The Trust says almost £27 million is needed to upgrade the river defences throughout the Alde & Ore Estuary over the next decade with £12m to be raised through voluntary donations from the local community. The 1953 flood devastated the area and the 2013 storm surge breached the Hazelwood Marsh, west of Aldeburgh.

For more information about the flotilla and to enter go to the Events page of the Trust's website www.aoetrust.org