'Much-needed' new swimming pool plans submitted

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 March 2020

The new swimming pool would be built in Rishangles, between Eye and Debenham Picture: BEECH ARCHITECTS

The new swimming pool would be built in Rishangles, between Eye and Debenham Picture: BEECH ARCHITECTS

A new, modern swimming pool is set to be built on farmland in a Suffolk village - and will be available to rent by the public.

Planning documents submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council say the new facility will be built at Bucks Hall in Eye Road, Rishangles.

The swimming pool has been designed to complement the current property at Bucks Hall, which consists of mostly modern farm buildings.

Pools are at somewhat of a premium in north Suffolk, with people having to travel to either Stradbroke or Diss to use these facilities.

A swimming pool had previously been planned for Debenham, but never materialised.

If approved, the Rishangles pool scheme would provide 'a much-needed local recreational facility where there is clear demand for such a service', according to planning documents.

The new pool would be available to rent by the public in group sizes of up to eight and be open seven days a week.

In a move that pays homage to post-industrial weather-boarded barns in Suffolk, the cladding on the building will be painted black.

The planning documents added: 'We propose a highly energy efficient new recreational facility beneficial to the health and wellbeing of surrounding villagers.

'It is respectful of local character and materials.

'A lot of considered design has gone into the building to provide the most suitable low-energy solution possible for the site.

'It is one that will enhance its setting visually and from a biodiversity and habitat viewpoint, providing a positive contribution to the area and a much needed facility, as well as diversifying farm income.'

