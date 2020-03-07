E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New start-up brewery company set to open in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 06:00 08 March 2020

The barn at Raydon which would be converted into a brewery under the plans. Picture: PAUL BRADLEY ARCHITECTURE

The barn at Raydon which would be converted into a brewery under the plans. Picture: PAUL BRADLEY ARCHITECTURE

Archant

A new craft beer company is looking to become the next Suffolk brewing success story.

Symmetry Brewing, a new start-up focussed on producing beers, have submitted plans to convert a barn in Raydon into a brewery.

In the planning application, director and head brewer Ed Razzall said he wants to create "high quality modern craft beers" in the factory in Sulleys Hills.

He also said the new company would be committed to using locally sourced ingredients in the beverages produced at the brewery.

Mr Razzall said: "East Anglia has a well-deserved global reputation for producing some of the world's best malted barley.

"Using some of Suffolk's best ingredients can only enhance the reputation of this corner of England as a top-quality food & drink destination."

The barn Symmetry plan to convert is currently used as a workshop and for storage.

You may also want to watch:

If planning permission is received, the brewery would lead to the creation of between eight and ten jobs.

The site would not be used for brewing on a large scale, with Mr Razzall foreseeing production moved to a site in Hadleigh, Ipswich or Colchester if the company grows.

Should this happen, the Raydon base would then be used for solely esoteric, unique beverages on a much smaller scale.

In the development there would be no alterations to existing roads as traffic is expected to remain at the usual level.

Waste, including spent grains and hops, will be collected by local farmers or companies.

Symmetry have also pledged to make monthly donations to the Woodlands Trust to offset carbon dioxide emissions from the brewery.

Suffolk has become internationally known for its many successful beer and cider companies including Greene King in Bury St Edmunds, Adnams in Southwold and Aspall cyders in Aspall, near Debenham.

Mr Razzall added: "Suffolk has a long-standing history for brewing with many in rural locations, making this start up typical for the area. We feel a viable and sustainable business can be offered on this site with success in years to come providing meaningful employment, benefitting the wider community."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sunday Snap: Corona-nonsense, 18 Ipswich Town icons honoured and an embarrassing moment

Manager Paul Lambert applauds Town fans, with Jon Nolan and Josh Earl alongside him. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Nearly £46,000 lost in ONE month from just three broken car parking ticket machines

The car park in Milton Road, Stowmarket, which was one of the ones out of action for a month in the summer of 2019. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New start-up brewery company set to open in Suffolk

The barn at Raydon which would be converted into a brewery under the plans. Picture: PAUL BRADLEY ARCHITECTURE

No cases in Suffolk as five new coronavirus cases confirmed in the east of England

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Happy campers - Volkswagen owners share their love of classic motors as iconic van turns 70

Tony Bown's beloved VW, Buttercup
Drive 24