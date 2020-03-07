New start-up brewery company set to open in Suffolk

A new craft beer company is looking to become the next Suffolk brewing success story.

Symmetry Brewing, a new start-up focussed on producing beers, have submitted plans to convert a barn in Raydon into a brewery.

In the planning application, director and head brewer Ed Razzall said he wants to create "high quality modern craft beers" in the factory in Sulleys Hills.

He also said the new company would be committed to using locally sourced ingredients in the beverages produced at the brewery.

Mr Razzall said: "East Anglia has a well-deserved global reputation for producing some of the world's best malted barley.

"Using some of Suffolk's best ingredients can only enhance the reputation of this corner of England as a top-quality food & drink destination."

The barn Symmetry plan to convert is currently used as a workshop and for storage.

If planning permission is received, the brewery would lead to the creation of between eight and ten jobs.

The site would not be used for brewing on a large scale, with Mr Razzall foreseeing production moved to a site in Hadleigh, Ipswich or Colchester if the company grows.

Should this happen, the Raydon base would then be used for solely esoteric, unique beverages on a much smaller scale.

In the development there would be no alterations to existing roads as traffic is expected to remain at the usual level.

Waste, including spent grains and hops, will be collected by local farmers or companies.

Symmetry have also pledged to make monthly donations to the Woodlands Trust to offset carbon dioxide emissions from the brewery.

Suffolk has become internationally known for its many successful beer and cider companies including Greene King in Bury St Edmunds, Adnams in Southwold and Aspall cyders in Aspall, near Debenham.

Mr Razzall added: "Suffolk has a long-standing history for brewing with many in rural locations, making this start up typical for the area. We feel a viable and sustainable business can be offered on this site with success in years to come providing meaningful employment, benefitting the wider community."