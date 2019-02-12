Partly Cloudy

Suffolk hotel chain adopts new identity

PUBLISHED: 13:40 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 12 February 2019

The internal launch of new The Hotel Folk name for the chain formerly known as TA Hotel Collection Picture: THE HOTEL FOLK

The internal launch of new The Hotel Folk name for the chain formerly known as TA Hotel Collection Picture: THE HOTEL FOLK

The Hotel Folk

An independent Suffolk hotel group has undergone a rebrand after investing half a million pounds in new systems.

Jenny Hill, chief operating officer at The Hotel Folk Picture: THE HOTEL FOLKJenny Hill, chief operating officer at The Hotel Folk Picture: THE HOTEL FOLK

TA Hotel Collection, which owns and runs six hotels and event venues in Suffolk, has been renamed The Hotel Folk.

The group said the new identity was aimed at reflecting its planned investment in people.

The chain includes the 15th century Swan at Lavenham Hotel and Spa, The Brudenell and White Lion in Aldeburgh, The Crown at Woodbridge, Crown and Castle in Orford, Thorpeness Golf Club and Hotel and the Thorpeness Country Club.

It has invested around £500K in IT and new marketing systems, including redesigned websites. Chief operating officer Jenny Hill said: “Our aim is to ensure we have the very best teams across all sectors of the industry from bed makers to baristas and chefs to sommeliers, each carefully trained to be an expert in their own sphere.

“We believe our guests’ experience should exceed expectations every time they visit one of our hotels.”

It has also introduced a new booking system across its properties, and a new ‘Folklore’ team training system is set to be fully integrated by Easter.

