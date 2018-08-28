Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Meeting the bowmen and bow women of Essex

PUBLISHED: 16:05 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:39 05 November 2018

Into the woods at Bures. Archers Kim Senior, Sam Dordoy and Mark Bloom show off their archery skills

Into the woods at Bures. Archers Kim Senior, Sam Dordoy and Mark Bloom show off their archery skills

Archant

For past 20 years Mark Bloom has had a passion for archery and the English longbow.

This latter-day Robin Hood is encouraging the men and women of Essex and beyond to take up arms and try the sport.

Director Mark, who has been a bowman and fletcher for 20 years (those family names come from archery), has launched a new business, White Dragon Archery, from Bures in the Essex/Suffolk borders.

I made sure I wore something green when he went along to try it out - only to be told the `colours’ of Essex archers were red and white.

That would make them good targets on the battle field.

Kim Senior, Sam Dordoy and Mark BloomKim Senior, Sam Dordoy and Mark Bloom

The Bures area has its own claim to fame, the legend of the dragon at nearby Wormingford, fought off by the men of Suffolk who fired arrows at its scaly skin.

The modern take is that it was probably a crocodile escaped from the King’s zoological collection at the Tower of London.

In earlier times, explained Mark, the power of the longbow and the English archer were vital for the King’s army and all able-bodied men were required to practice “on Sundays and saints days,” to be ready for the call to arms.

“They would have been very competitive, and a few wagers made,” he said.

“The strength of the English bowman was their accuracy, not speed. They were a feared fighting force.

“They could hit a target at a furlong (220 yards). We only have one in our club who can do that.

“An archer then couldn’t have measured a minute, but a furlong was the length of a furrow, and they all came from a rural background.”

Maybe darts is the equivalent today?

Mark added: “Hunting with a bow is illegal now, But bows have been used for hunting, and later warfare, for 3,000 years in the UK, and 10,000 years worldwide. There is lots of evidence for it.

“The longbow was a powerful weapon; though the archers would not only have been English, some would have been Welsh and some from France, or from what is France today.”

White Dragon Archery has an indoor range, in a barn, and an outside area with woodland and where various targets can be set up between the trees.

“It is very good for corporate events; we can add survival training, how to light a fire and that sort of thing.”

He teaches archery, and `fletching’ - arrow-making, over a ten week course.

Arrows are mainly made in pine now. Back in the day it was poplar. “Henry V banned the use of poplar for anything else.”

And he uses his historical expertise to teach about archery across the country, at historic venues including the Mary Rose Museum and Cressing Temple Barns. He even appeared as a convincing Henry VIII at a recreation event at Layer Marney Tower.

White Dragon Archery also provides archery-themed activities for weddings and birthday parties, and for children as young as six years old.

Mark said: “With the youngsters the flaming arrows are always very popular.

“It is a great sport because the family can take to it and do it together.

“We have a mother and daughter on one of our courses, there is no age limit.”

“We have people from all sorts of backgrounds in our club too.”

Of course, with a little instruction, I had to have a go.

And I managed to hit the target several times, but it was only about 25 metres away.

Mark said, “Archery is seen as a bit of a niche sport nowadays, but it was absolutely fundamental to our military history. Without it, Essex and England would be very different - not only would there apparently be a lot more dragons around Bures, but we might well have lost several wars to the French!

“I’ve been shooting and coaching for over 20 years and there is nothing like the delight on people’s faces when they hit the target for the first time.

“White Dragon Archery is all about keeping the skills of archery alive - and having a wonderful time learning them!”

www.whitedragonarchery.com

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Praise for pubs and brewery boss as he calls time after 18 years

12:21 Sarah Chambers
Rooney Anand, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

One of the ‘big beasts’ of the UK pubs and brewery industry has been praised by Suffolk business leaders as he prepared to step down next year after 14 years at the helm.

Greene King’s long-standing boss to step down

09:32 Jessica Hill
Rooney Anand

The boss of pub group Greene King is to call time on a near 14-year tenure at the helm after announcing plans to step down next spring.

Campaigners hit out at Stansted’s slick video campaign as ‘desperate eleventh hour attempt by spin doctors’

09:21 Jessica Hill
An aerial view of Stansted Airport. Picture: Stansted

A campaign group fighting Stansted Airport’s plans to be allowed to boost their passenger numbers have criticised the airport’s latest publicity campaign as “a complete distortion of the facts.”

Primark reports sales drop as a result of bad weather

08:30 Eleanor Pringle
Primark's new temporary store on St Stephens Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Budget fashion retailer Primark has seen sales drop in 2018, saying bad weather has hindered sales.

Poppy’s Pantry celebrates a decade of service

10:41 David Vincent
Poppy's Pantry, 10th birthday party at Melton, Woodbridge Picture: GEMMA GOTTS

The 10th Birthday celebration of wholefood and eco specialist Poppy’s Pantry, winner of the 2018 Suffolk Coastal Business & Community Awards for People Development, took place at Melton.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide