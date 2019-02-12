Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Bentwaters Park is taking off

PUBLISHED: 15:47 22 February 2019

The Bentwaters Park site.

The Bentwaters Park site.

Archant

Sarah Brown director of Bentwaters Parks is the guest speaker at MENTA’s Coffee Means Business meeting at Seckford Hall, Woodbridge on Tuesday February 26.

The family business owns the site of the former USAF base in Rendlesham and since 2001 they have been developing the 1,000-acre site which includes of a variety of warehouses and small office units.

The main tarmac runway is still operational for flying and within the airfield are woodlands and open grassland.

Sarah will talk about how the challenge to find appropriate uses for the unique military style buildings has resulted in a diverse mix of business uses, everything from fine wines, fireworks, vintage and performance cars to locally grown potatoes and onions.

Recent developments within the TV and film industry have led to an increasing demand for studio space.

Bentwaters Parks has secured planning permission for a large sound stage facility which will attract larger productions and create a huge boost to the creative industries with the county.

Host of Coffee Means Business Nick Pandolfi said: “I’m delighted Sarah will be joining us at our networking event when over 30 business owners will take the opportunity to make new contacts over coffee and be inspired by a fantastic Suffolk business story.”

Sarah Brown said: “Bentwaters Parks is an exciting place to be. We have great plans for the future and we are passionate about promoting all that our wonderful region has to offer.”

For more details about MENTA’s Coffee Means Business go to www.menta.org.uk or call 01284 760206.

The event costs £5 to attend and booking isn’t required.

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Everyone was panicking’ - eye witness on attempts to free woman trapped under car

Station Hill in Thurston where the incident took place Picture: ARCHANT

‘We’re at it... You just hope time doesn’t go against us’ – Lambert on Town’s relegation fight

January signing Alan Judge has been in fine form for Ipswich Town at the tip of the midfield diamond. Photo: Steve Waller

Man jailed for fraud after stealing more than £26k from vulnerable 50-year-old through Xbox scam

Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

At the sign of the prancing horse

Open day for apprentices. A previous Ferrari apprentice open day Picture: STEPHEN ILES

Neighbours ‘severely traumatised’ as gang targets housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists