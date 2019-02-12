Bentwaters Park is taking off

The Bentwaters Park site. Archant

Sarah Brown director of Bentwaters Parks is the guest speaker at MENTA’s Coffee Means Business meeting at Seckford Hall, Woodbridge on Tuesday February 26.

The family business owns the site of the former USAF base in Rendlesham and since 2001 they have been developing the 1,000-acre site which includes of a variety of warehouses and small office units.

The main tarmac runway is still operational for flying and within the airfield are woodlands and open grassland.

Sarah will talk about how the challenge to find appropriate uses for the unique military style buildings has resulted in a diverse mix of business uses, everything from fine wines, fireworks, vintage and performance cars to locally grown potatoes and onions.

Recent developments within the TV and film industry have led to an increasing demand for studio space.

Bentwaters Parks has secured planning permission for a large sound stage facility which will attract larger productions and create a huge boost to the creative industries with the county.

Host of Coffee Means Business Nick Pandolfi said: “I’m delighted Sarah will be joining us at our networking event when over 30 business owners will take the opportunity to make new contacts over coffee and be inspired by a fantastic Suffolk business story.”

Sarah Brown said: “Bentwaters Parks is an exciting place to be. We have great plans for the future and we are passionate about promoting all that our wonderful region has to offer.”

For more details about MENTA’s Coffee Means Business go to www.menta.org.uk or call 01284 760206.

The event costs £5 to attend and booking isn’t required.