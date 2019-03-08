Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

How is this council using bin lorries to help tackle mental health?

PUBLISHED: 12:30 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 17 July 2019

Cllr Lynda McWilliams, Jon Hamlet ,TDC street scene manager, and Michael Riches from Veolia with the new posters. Pictures: Will Lodge/TDC

Cllr Lynda McWilliams, Jon Hamlet ,TDC street scene manager, and Michael Riches from Veolia with the new posters. Pictures: Will Lodge/TDC

Archant

An Essex council is promoting mental health awareness by installing new posters on the side of bin lorries which visit the area.

Cllr Lynda McWilliams, Jon Hamlet ,TDC street scene manager, and Michael Riches from Veolia with the new posters. Pictures: Will Lodge/TDCCllr Lynda McWilliams, Jon Hamlet ,TDC street scene manager, and Michael Riches from Veolia with the new posters. Pictures: Will Lodge/TDC

Tendring District Council (TDC) are encouraging people to 'Be in your mates' corner', as part of the Time to Change initiative.

The new posters will be displayed on two of waste contractor Veolia's fleet.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Will fast food drive-through replace town's recycling centre?

The council signed the Time to Change pledge earlier this year to show its commitment to supporting mental health both in the workplace and in the community.

Lynda McWilliams, TDC's cabinet member for partnerships, highlighted the reasons behind the campaign and why it is so vital.

She said: "As the poster identifies one in four of us will suffer with our mental health, so it is important that we are there for our friends, family and communities to support people through any tough times.

"We hope that by displaying this information on a vehicle which makes regular trips around the district, we can prompt people to think about their own mental health, and that of people around them."

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man in 20s in critical condition after A11 McDonald’s hit and run

A man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke's Hospital after being hit by a BMW 1-Series outside the McDonald's at Fiveways Roundabout picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested after school break-in results in police chase

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’ve never been so appalled’ – Claims of personal attacks threaten parish council

Wickham Market Parish chairman Dick Jenkinson and clerk Jo Peters, pictured at a Christmas market event, have been at the centre of a council row Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

European stars Wojcik and Wozniak set for title clash at Contenders 27

Karolina Wojcik (top) and undefeated prospect Ewelina Wozniak will fight for the straw-weight title at Contenders 27 at the Epic Studios in Norwich on September 28.

How is this council using bin lorries to help tackle mental health?

Cllr Lynda McWilliams, Jon Hamlet ,TDC street scene manager, and Michael Riches from Veolia with the new posters. Pictures: Will Lodge/TDC

Preview: Witches can go top and get revenge at Pirates

Scott Nicholls, here riding against the Witches, will ride for Ipswich at Poole on Thursday. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists