How is this council using bin lorries to help tackle mental health?

An Essex council is promoting mental health awareness by installing new posters on the side of bin lorries which visit the area.

Tendring District Council (TDC) are encouraging people to 'Be in your mates' corner', as part of the Time to Change initiative.

The new posters will be displayed on two of waste contractor Veolia's fleet.

The council signed the Time to Change pledge earlier this year to show its commitment to supporting mental health both in the workplace and in the community.

Lynda McWilliams, TDC's cabinet member for partnerships, highlighted the reasons behind the campaign and why it is so vital.

She said: "As the poster identifies one in four of us will suffer with our mental health, so it is important that we are there for our friends, family and communities to support people through any tough times.

"We hope that by displaying this information on a vehicle which makes regular trips around the district, we can prompt people to think about their own mental health, and that of people around them."