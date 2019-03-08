Partly Cloudy

Spider-Man flies into Stansted Airport

PUBLISHED: 12:54 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 03 July 2019

Spider-Man Far From Home still Picture: SONY PICTURES

Spider-Man Far From Home still Picture: SONY PICTURES

Stansted Airport takes a starring role in the new Hollywood blockbuster Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man Far From Home still Picture: SONY PICTURESSpider-Man Far From Home still Picture: SONY PICTURES

In the latest in a series of film appearances the iconic terminal building is gracing the silver screen again, in the Spider-Man film which opens in cinemas this week.

The airport has previously featured as a backdrop for Batman, James Bond and Bridget Jones films.

A 250-strong cast and crew, which also included Spider-Man himself Tom Holland, descended upon the airport last summer to film in secrecy.

Scenes involving a United Airlines Boeing 777 were filmed on Stansted's airfield while the terminal forecourt was used to portray New York's Newark airport.

Spider-Man Far From Home still Picture: SONY PICTURESSpider-Man Far From Home still Picture: SONY PICTURES

So some passengers arriving at the airport terminal at the time might have spotted something unusual happening.

Kim Ruskin, Stansted Airport's commercial filming manager, said: "The Spider-Man crew filmed here in July and August last year and shot scenes at number of locations around the airport, including the airfield and terminal which they dressed to depict Newark airport.

"The crew brought in yellow cabs and other American vehicles, they even swapped the rubbish inside the waste bins to American litter.

"As always, we planned the shoot meticulously and nothing was left to chance to make sure it didn't get in the way of the normal operation of the airport."

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland filming at Stansted Airport. Picture LONDON STANSTED AIRPORTSpider-Man actor Tom Holland filming at Stansted Airport. Picture LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

The airport has appeared as a backdrop for many movies and TV shows in the past, including the third instalment of Christopher Nolan's Batman saga The Dark Knight Rises, James Bond: Tomorrow Never Dies and Bridget Jones.

"Travelling through Stansted you could find yourself rubbing shoulders with many famous actors and actresses earning their living filming scenes for a major movie, TV show or advertisement," she added.

"Directors love the airport because the light is so good and there are lots of different backdrops to film against."

Stansted Airport starred in filming for the new Spider-Man movie. Scenes using a United Airlines Boeing 777 were filmed on Stansted’'s airfield Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORTStansted Airport starred in filming for the new Spider-Man movie. Scenes using a United Airlines Boeing 777 were filmed on Stansted’'s airfield Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

The new Spider-Man film is the latest instalment in the Marvel series and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming which was released in 2017.

Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the film also features Samuel L. Jackson and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The movie premiered in Hollywood on June 26 and hits UK cinemas this week.

