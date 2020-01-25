Tesco recalls baby food amid jar tampering concerns

The Food Standards Agency said Tesco and Cow & Gate were recalling the items as a precaution Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Supermarket giant Tesco is recalling 15 varieties of baby food following concerns that some jars have been tampered with.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The recall involves certain varieties of 7+ month Cow & Gate baby food sold in Tesco stores in the UK.

Cow & Gate and Tesco are voluntarily recalling the 200g jars as a precautionary measure.

You may also want to watch:

No other Cow & Gate, Tesco, or other branded baby products are affected, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The products are Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken and Pasta; Courgette and Hake Rice; Yummy Harvest Chicken; Apple Crumble; Banana Crumble; Peach Apple and Kiwi; Rice Pudding; Creamy Cauliflower Cheese; Garden Pea and Turkey; Potato Spinach and Beef; Potato and Turkey Roast; Spaghetti Bolognese; Succulent Pork Casserole; Tasty Cottage Pie, and Tomato and Courgette Pasta.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the products. Notices explain why the products are being recalled and customers what to do if they have bought the product.

If you have bought any of the products, do not feed them to your baby. Instead, return it to the Tesco store for a full refund.

Anyone with concerns can contact Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 917 6897 or Cow & Gate via facebook messenger, live chat at cgbabyclub.co.uk/contact-us or by phone on 0800 977 8880.