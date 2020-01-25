E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tesco recalls baby food amid jar tampering concerns

PUBLISHED: 19:00 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:00 25 January 2020

The Food Standards Agency said Tesco and Cow & Gate were recalling the items as a precaution Picture: ARCHANT

The Food Standards Agency said Tesco and Cow & Gate were recalling the items as a precaution Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Supermarket giant Tesco is recalling 15 varieties of baby food following concerns that some jars have been tampered with.

The recall involves certain varieties of 7+ month Cow & Gate baby food sold in Tesco stores in the UK.

Cow & Gate and Tesco are voluntarily recalling the 200g jars as a precautionary measure.

You may also want to watch:

No other Cow & Gate, Tesco, or other branded baby products are affected, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The products are Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken and Pasta; Courgette and Hake Rice; Yummy Harvest Chicken; Apple Crumble; Banana Crumble; Peach Apple and Kiwi; Rice Pudding; Creamy Cauliflower Cheese; Garden Pea and Turkey; Potato Spinach and Beef; Potato and Turkey Roast; Spaghetti Bolognese; Succulent Pork Casserole; Tasty Cottage Pie, and Tomato and Courgette Pasta.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the products.  Notices explain why the products are being recalled and customers what to do if they have bought the product.

If you have bought any of the products, do not feed them to your baby. Instead, return it to the Tesco store for a full refund.

Anyone with concerns can contact Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 917 6897 or Cow & Gate via facebook messenger, live chat at cgbabyclub.co.uk/contact-us or by phone on 0800 977 8880.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Doctor suspended after ‘extremely offensive’ Facebook posts discovered

Dr Islam Mohamed, who works at West Suffolk Hospital, has had his registration suspended for four weeks Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Expansion protestors urge airport owners to resist appealing refusal

Aerial view of Stansted Airport Picture: LONDON STANSTED AIRPORT

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 win against Lincoln

A fist pumping Luke Chambers after Towns 1-0 victory over Lincoln to take them back to the top of the table. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tesco recalls baby food amid jar tampering concerns

The Food Standards Agency said Tesco and Cow & Gate were recalling the items as a precaution Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH - Sausage dogs party on the beach to celebrate a special birthday

Five-months-old Mr Bridger, left, and Cooper, seven-months-old, meet at the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We are top of the league say we are top of the league... but let’s not get carried away’ - Town fans on Lincoln win

Will Keane rises high alongside Max Melbourne. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24