Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Pottery artist and business owner Emma Bridgewater

PUBLISHED: 09:11 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 01 March 2019

Emma Bridgewater Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant

MENTA’s 11th annual business show will take place this year on Tuesday October 1 at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds.

MENTA’s 11th annual business show for 2019 will be held on Tuesday October 1 at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds.

Last year the show attracted more than 700 people who visited the 70-business exhibitor stands, and 280 people attended the business talks and seminars.

Guest speaker will be successful businessperson, and pottery artist, Emma Bridgewater.

Alex Till, chief executive of MENTA said: “I am pleased to announce, Emma Bridgewater will be our keynote speaker. I’m looking forward to hearing how she has built her well-known brand and the important business lessons she has learnt.”

The popular classic modern pottery artist is famous for her unique and colourful designs.

Her pottery brand has expanded in recent years to designs on glass, tins, picnicware, wallpaper and fabrics. The company has a factory in Stoke on Trent and Emma Bridgewater is based in Norfolk.

She became a patron and supporter of local children’s charity Break in 2018 after designing a limited-edition hare mug to celebrate Break’s 50th anniversary.

The MENTA Business Show is expected to attract a diverse range of exhibitors representing long standing, established companies as well as innovative, creative start-ups.

The annual event has been sponsored for 11 years by Atkins Thomson Solicitors.

Rob Dellow partner at Atkins Thomson said: “I’m looking forward to meeting with business owners, both exhibitors and visitors and celebrating all that is good about living in, and building a business in the eastern region.”

The MENTA Business Show will be open from 9am until 4.30pm and is free to attend.

Tickets to hear Emma Bridgewater are now on sale. Visit www.menta.org.uk or call MENTA for more details on 01284 760206.

Tickets cost £5 each and £2 from each ticket sold will be donated to the children’s charity Break.

