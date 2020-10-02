First look at pub’s new £60k glass house offering ‘inside garden’

The Anchor Inn restaurant in Nayland is opening 'The Orangery' tonight - to help keep the business afloat amid social distancing restrictions. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN THE ANCHOR INN

An award-winning pub in Nayland is launching a Victorian-style glass house to help prepare for the winter months amid coronavirus fears – creating an ‘inside garden’ for its guests.

A glimpse inside 'The Orangery' which is opening at The Anchor Inn in Nayland. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN A glimpse inside 'The Orangery' which is opening at The Anchor Inn in Nayland. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN

The Anchor Inn pub is launching the new glass restaurant, named The Orangery, from 5pm on Friday, October 2 alongside its popular dining pods which have become a huge success since opening this summer.

Ross Parrock, who is the operations manager at The Anchor Inn, said the decision to invest into a new dining area was to keep the business thriving over the winter period.

“All pubs are relying on outside space,” he explained.

“We have a reduced space inside the pub because of social-distancing rules so we thought we should utilise the amazing outside space we have.”

Over the summer, the pub recruited an extra 30 to 40 staff members due to the pub’s popularity and they are determined to keep these people employed.

Mr Parrock said the unemployment figures which are expected to occur following the end of furlough are “tragic” and the pub will do all it can to keep on the new staff members.

The Orangery will seat up to 90 guests comfortably with the Covid restrictions in place, with tables centred around a huge oak tree decorated with fairy lights.

Mr Parrock said the structure is large, high and airy and thinks it will be the perfect way for customers to enjoy dining in an “inside garden”.

The windows are double-glazed, with a transparent PVC roof and The Orangery will boast its very own bar.

The new venture has cost the pub £60,000 to install and is decked out with plants, parasols and lighting to make it an experience for the customer.

Mr Parrock said the pub has been hit by the new 10pm curfew harder than he had anticipated.

“It has been really difficult,” he said. “I don’t think people have fully accepted the curfew yet, so everyone is booking tables for 8pm, which has been difficult for us as we just don’t have the space.”

Mr Parrock said he hopes people will start to come out earlier and enjoy the restaurant once the nights get darker.

The pub’s three dining pods will continue to be used alongside The Orangery, seating up to 36 people.

