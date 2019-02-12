Sunshine and Showers

New nightclub set to replace Innocence in Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 13:06 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 02 March 2019

The former Innocence Nightclub in Newmarket, pictured in 2015 Picture: PHIL MORELY

Archant

A new nightclub is to open in Newmarket tonight, replacing the long-standing Innocence venue in the town and creating 25 new jobs.

The Ark in Newmarket will open its doors for the first time tonight.

The premises, in Newmarket High Street, had been closed since February while the new owners gave the place a revamp.

The venue is now equipped with a multi-use stage after the 25-year-old DJ booth was stripped out.

It also has new seating, new toilet facilities and a dedicated VIP area with a private bar.

A spokesman for The Ark said: “Newmarket has rarely been on people’s calendar for a night out, where once upon a time it was one of the foremost locations in East Anglia to go out.

“We are looking forward to injecting some excitement back into the weekends and weeknights now that The Ark is set up for such a number of possibilities and help give the town the great title it once held for evening entertainment.

“It’s a breath of fresh air that the town has been needing and wanting for a long time and we are happy to be able to offer it.”

The Ark has plans to hold a variety of events including live music, comedy shows, sporting events and clubs.

This month the nightclub will welcome The Fillers & Kazabian, BBC Radio 1’s Dave Pearce, and The Comedy Club.

The opening of the night spot will create 25 new jobs.

