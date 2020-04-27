Public urged to check small business owners are claiming grants to get through coronavirus crisis

The Big Small Business Check-In aims to ensure businesses are getting the help they need Picture: ANURAKPONG anurakpong

A number of small company owners across Norfolk and Suffolk have still failed to make a claim for grant aid to help them through the coronavirus crisis, according to a regional business body.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The public is being urged to make sure their favourite café has made a grant claim Picture: ADRYDOG The public is being urged to make sure their favourite café has made a grant claim Picture: ADRYDOG

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is calling on users of small businesses such as cafés, dog groomers or hairdressers to get in touch with the ones they use and make sure they are getting the help they need.

The Big Small Business Check-In on Tuesday, April 28 - which is supported by the LEP – is encouraging everyone to check in with local small businesses through their websites and social media accounts.

MORE – Floating restaurants all at sea after failing to secure government coronavirus help

The initiative is seen as a chance to check that owners and staff are safe and well, to show loyalty and to make sure that the business is getting the support it needs.

New Anglia LEP chief executive Chris Starkie said it was a “really challenging time” for small businesses but there is help available – including grants for small businesses and hospitality, retail and leisure firms.

“Those are being paid out directly by local authorities, but we know that a number of companies have yet to come forward and claim,” he said.

“By checking in and making sure your favourite local businesses are aware of the help which is out there, you could be doing them a financial favour too.

“So think about your hairdresser, your favourite coffee shop or even your dog groomer or market trader – those sort of businesses could be eligible for grants.

“They are still eligible if they are currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions so make sure they know what help is out there for them, and that you’re looking forward to visiting them again in the future.”

He advises that when making contact, people make sure that the business has checked whether it is eligible for a grant.

Details are available online at https://newanglia.co.uk/accessing-covid-19-business-grants-through-your-local-authority/

The initiative also wants to make sure they have accessed free, impartial business support if they need it.

They can speak to an adviser at the New Anglia Growth Hub for free on 0300 333 6536

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here



