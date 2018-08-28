Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

PUBLISHED: 17:07 12 November 2018

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Archant

Restoring a village pub that was once John Peel’s favourite watering hole has been a labour of love for two families in Rattlesden, who couldn’t bear to see their local pub falling into a state of disrepair.

The state of the Brewers three months ago, with ivy creeping up the wallsThe state of the Brewers three months ago, with ivy creeping up the walls

John Peel was a frequent visitor to the Brewers pub in the 1990s, which back then used to be known as the Brewers Arms.

Back then, under Greene King’s ownership, it was a thriving village pub with a fine reputation for its grub, according to James Austin, who has lived for the last 30 years in Rattlesden with his wife Zos Austin.

But for the last seven years, the Brewers has seen a steady series of tenants come and go - one of whom reportedly only stayed for three weeks - and the Brewers finally ceased trading altogether earlier this year.

That was when Mr and Mrs Austin clubbed together with another Rattlesden family, Sheona Fraser and Martin Lang, to save their favourite pub.

The Brewers pub in Rattlesden. Picture: James AustinThe Brewers pub in Rattlesden. Picture: James Austin

None had any experience in the pub trade - Ms Fraser is a physiotherapist by training who now runs a kitchen and bathroom company with Mr Lang, Mr Austin is a partner at Birkitts law firm, and Mrs Austin is head of sixth form at Ipswich School.

But what they lacked in experience, they make up for in enthusiasm.

“Perhaps it was a moment of insanity,” joked Mr Austin. “It’s our way of giving something back.

“If someone hadn’t done something, the pub would have just collapsed and it’s such a lovely Georgian building, right in the middle of the village, that it would have been a crying shame, especially as we had spent many a happy evening in the Brewers.

“We decided to see if we could give it one last go as a pub providing good quality local food, so far as possible employing people from the village and its surrounding area.”

With the help of local tradesmen, the two couples then had the difficult task of spending two months pulling ivy from the ceilings of the dilapidated building, in order to bring it back up to a usable state. “There was not even a teaspoon in the place when we bought it at the end of July,” said Mr Austin. “Although it’s a lovely old building, the pub was in a very sad state, with ivy all over the place, peeling paint and the signs of no TLC for many years.”

Although the Brewers is not the only pub in Rattlesden, Mr Austin says the village’s other pub, The Five Bells is not the enemy by any means.

“The Five Bells is a great little drinking pub while ours is focused on food, so we are not treading on each other’s toes because our offerings are quite different,” said Mr Austin. “Debbie, the landlord there, is our greatest supporter - it works better if we work together.”

Mr Austin is well aware that in order to be able to survive in a stormy economic climate for village pubs, theirs has to be able to cater to people outside of the village too.

“We want to be able to sell the village as a destination,” he explained. “We know that we are saving a village pub at a time when so many are disappearing fast.

“We have only been open for less than a month, but so far so good, with lots of local support.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

17:07 Jessica Hill
Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Restoring a village pub that was once John Peel’s favourite watering hole has been a labour of love for two families in Rattlesden, who couldn’t bear to see their local pub falling into a state of disrepair.

Video Body bags, a pig shed and tears of relief at a £13m investment - the story of one of Suffolk’s most successful young entrepreneurs

14:18 Jessica Hill
Charlie Jardine, founder of EO Charging Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

These days, Charlie Jardine is the chief executive of EO Charging, a company that’s leading the charge when it comes to powering electric vehicles. But according to the 27 year-old, he was “the thickest guy” in his class at Old Buckenham Hall School in Brettenham.

Ipswich beats Norwich to be tipped to become one of the UK’s fastest growing economies after Brexit

13:51 Jessica Hill
Ipswich Town Centre.

Ipswich is expected to have one of the fastest-growing city economies in the UK in the three months following the scheduled date for leaving the EU, according to a new report.

UN representative told of great strides being taken to make Jaywick Sands ‘the jewel it can be’

10:56 Jessica Hill
The campaign poster uses the old image to promote Donald Trump's cause before the US mid-term elections Picture: STELLA FOR CONGRESS

A United Nations (UN) official has visited Jaywick Sands in Clacton as part of a mission to find out more about poverty in the UK.

Director of collapsed building firm under police investigation has been declared bankrupt

09:30 Jessica Hill
Sam Shutlar (Samuel David Construction)

Samuel Shutlar, the director of the building firm Samuel David Construction, which went under this summer with debts of more than £1m, has been declared bankrupt.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

College dealt new blow after second damning inspection report

Principal Jane Townsend at the Otley campus of Easton and Otley College Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

Opinion Fuller Flavour: ‘If we stay up it will be 100% because of Lambert’

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is very animated on the touchline at Reading Picture Pagepix

Director of collapsed building firm under police investigation has been declared bankrupt

Sam Shutlar (Samuel David Construction)

Video Dog pub lives up to its name with national dog-friendly award win

Landlords Charles and Eilir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja at The Dog in Grundisburgh, which has won an award as the UK's top dog-friendly pub. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Students to stage show of unity after spate of stabbings and assaults on campus

The Students' Union has organised a protest in reaction to attacks on their students on campus this year. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide