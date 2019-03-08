Partly Cloudy

Paddy & Scott's wins coffee contract with Chestnut Group pubs, inn and restaurants

PUBLISHED: 08:05 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:05 25 July 2019

Scott Russell of Paddy & Scott's, which has just won a contract to supply Chestnut Group pubs and restaurants with coffee, as well as training baristas Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Scott Russell of Paddy & Scott's, which has just won a contract to supply Chestnut Group pubs and restaurants with coffee, as well as training baristas Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Lucy Taylor Photography

A Suffolk coffee brand is set to supply its produce and train baristas at a group of top-end East Anglian pubs, inns and restaurants.

Earl Soham-based Paddy & Scott's landed a contract with The Chestnut Group, which owns establishments across Suffolk and other parts of East Anglia.

Paddy & Scott's coffee is now being served at the Packhorse Inn at Moulton, the Black Lion at Long Melford, the Northgate at Bury St Edmunds, the Rupert Brooke at Grantchester, the Blackbirds inn at Woodditton, the Dunwich Ship, the Westleton Crown, the Weeping Willow at Barrow and the Eight Bells at Saffron Walden.

Paddy & Scott's founder Scott Russell said they were "delighted" to be working with the group.

"We are very proud of our Suffolk roots and love linking up with other local firms. The Chestnut Group has much the same ethos as us, with quality and customer service being top priorities. We're looking forward to working with its team, improving its coffee offer and ultimately boosting sales of coffee across the board."

