See this Suffolk pub’s six-figure new look

PUBLISHED: 17:24 12 February 2019

the Crown Pub Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

the Crown Pub Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google maps

A popular village pub has just thrown open its doors to its punters again following a six-figure makeover.

The new look Crown pub in Claydon. Picture: Greene King

The Crown Hungry Horse in Claydon sports a new look throughout, with an impressive bar area, together with improved viewing facilities to host the latest sporting events.

MORE: A tearoom inside a pub could be just the place to escape the ordinary

The revamped venue, on Ipswich Road, reopened last Wednesday and celebrated with a disco and karaoke at the weekend.

The new-look Crown Hungry Horse is equipped with SKY, allowing sports fans to watch big games on multiple screens with high quality sound throughout the venue.

The bar area has also been enhanced with the addition of contemporary tiling and an improved drinks range, with additional cask ales now available.

The new look Crown in Claydon. Picture: Greene King

The extended beer garden features additional seating and new outdoor lighting.

It’s the latest chapter in a long history for this pub, which was once a coaching inn.

The core of the building dates back to the  mid-16th century, while much of the rest of the building dates from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Back in 1975, the Greene King inn was a traditional pub before the Bury St Edmunds-based brewer converted it to the pub/restaurant it is today, when it launched its Hungry Horse chain in 1995.

New look Crown pub in Claydon. Picture: Greene King

Stuart Arnold, general manager at The Crown Hungry Horse, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the reopening, and our Claydon neighbours really came out to support us. Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Derrick Haley, Chairman of the Mid Suffolk District, to enjoy the new offering, too – they really helped to kick off the festivities. We’ve already had great feedback on the revamped bar and the sports viewing areas, with many guests planning their next visit around the upcoming matches.

“The team and I can’t wait to welcome new and returning visitors to The Crown Hungry Horse very soon.”

Stuart Arnold, the general manager of The Crown in Claydon, with the Chairman of the Mid Suffolk District Council. Picture: Greene King

