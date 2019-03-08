Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group.

One of Suffolk's most highly-regarded independent pubs has been sold.

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group.

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, was bought by The Chestnut Group earlier this week.

The East Anglian hospitality firm already boasts a number of high-profile inns, pubs and restaurants across the region.

And the acquisition of The Crown looks set to strengthen the company's portfolio even more.

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group.

Philip Turner, who founded The Chestnut Group in 2012, said: "The Crown fits perfectly within our expanding collection of properties which seek to craft authentic experiences through engaging food and drink, home from home bedrooms and relaxing spaces sex together with informal and warm service."

The 16th century 11-bedroom inn was opened in 2003 by Richard Sunderland.

EADT NEWS Richard Sunderland is pictured at The Crown in Stoke By Nayland.

Over 16 years ago it has earned a reputation as one of the county's best pubs and was recently featured in the AA's 2020 Pub Guide and has twice been named as The Good Pub Guide's Suffolk Dining Pub of the Year.

"It has been a remarkable journey", added Mr Sunderland, "we are extremely proud of all we have achieved with The Crown.

"The decision to hand the ownership over to The Chestnut Group is a natural one, we look forward to working closely with them in the transition period to ensure the outcome for our loyal colleagues and fabulous guests."