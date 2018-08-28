Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

The latest East Anglian Daily Times business podcast

PUBLISHED: 18:20 04 February 2019

Steve Elsom, regional director of commercial banking for the East of England at Lloyds Bank, with business writer Jessica Hill and John Dugmore, the chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Steve Elsom, regional director of commercial banking for the East of England at Lloyds Bank, with business writer Jessica Hill and John Dugmore, the chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Archant

As the UK braces itself for Brexit, Jessica Hill chats with two men who know more than almost anyone else in the county about the state of the local business economy - John Dugmore, the chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, and Steve Elsom, the regional director of commercial banking in the East of England for Lloyds Bank.

We discuss not only Brexit, but what the latest Suffolk Chamber economic survey reveals about how Suffolk businesses are faring.

And fresh from his visit to London last week to meet Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, Mr Dugmore explains why improvements to the A14 are so critical right now - not only to Suffolk, but the wider UK economy too.

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pilot dies in light aircraft crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk wins for Sullivan, Vinton and Green at Anglian Schools Champs

The top four finishers in the junior boys' race, from left: Ben Peck (third), Oliver Hitchcock (fourth), Lewis Sullivan (winner) and James Peck (second). Picture: CARL MARSTON

The latest East Anglian Daily Times business podcast

Steve Elsom, regional director of commercial banking for the East of England at Lloyds Bank, with business writer Jessica Hill and John Dugmore, the chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Low rainfall recorded in “Dry January” - but will February be wetter?

Wet weather in Ipswich today (February 4) - and forecasts of more rain in Suffolk and north Essex this week, following a drier than usual January Picture: ARCHANT

What’s the mystery man like? Pretty normal actually - the story behind meeting Marcus

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Young defender Ndaba offered professional deal by Ipswich Town

Corrie Ndaba in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists