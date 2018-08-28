The latest East Anglian Daily Times business podcast

Steve Elsom, regional director of commercial banking for the East of England at Lloyds Bank, with business writer Jessica Hill and John Dugmore, the chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce Archant

As the UK braces itself for Brexit, Jessica Hill chats with two men who know more than almost anyone else in the county about the state of the local business economy - John Dugmore, the chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, and Steve Elsom, the regional director of commercial banking in the East of England for Lloyds Bank.

We discuss not only Brexit, but what the latest Suffolk Chamber economic survey reveals about how Suffolk businesses are faring.

And fresh from his visit to London last week to meet Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, Mr Dugmore explains why improvements to the A14 are so critical right now - not only to Suffolk, but the wider UK economy too.