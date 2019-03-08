'Bonkers' wedding boss quits store after nearly 25 years

The Flying Lady Wedding and Party Shop, in Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe, will close in September. Owners John and Geraldine Apps have already set off on their retirement adventure.

A businessman who is closing his wedding shop to go on an adventure has described his latest move as "bonkers".

The Flying Lady Wedding and Party Shop, in Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe, will close in September.

Next month The Flying Lady Wedding and Party Shop in Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe, will close its doors for the final time - but owner John Apps is not planning on putting his feet up.

After 24 years behind the counter of the successful store Mr Apps and wife Geraldine are selling their house and travelling round the country in a caravan.

"I've always been slightly bonkers and done slightly bonkers things," he said. "When we came to Suffolk 28 years ago we didn't even know where we were going," explains Mr Apps, 73.

The Flying Lady Wedding and Party Shop owners John and Geraldine Apps have already set off on their retirement adventure.

"We had 25 quid and a tank of fuel between us."

However just a few years later the couple decided to try their luck in the wedding industry.

"I started it up on my 50th birthday after I bought a Rolls Royce," said Mr Apps.

The Flying Lady Wedding and Party Shop owners John and Geraldine Apps have already set off on their retirement adventure.

"We started doing weddings with the car and the shop followed. It's been brilliant, I've loved doing it."

The shop, which earned its name from the luxury car's famous bonnet ornament, expanded into party supplies and earned a reputation for its friendly family-run service.

Mr Apps estimates he has driven some 130 brides to their special day and enjoyed every moment of it but the time has come for a change and he is now looking forward to a somewhat unusual retirement plan.

"We sold the house, bought a big caravan and we are off travelling the country," he said.

"It is the end and we had some amazing times but when one door shuts, another door opens - we are going travelling.

"There are a lot of places in England you don't get to see and we decided we wanted to go and visit them."

Mr Apps added: "We want to thank all our customers for their loyal support over all these years - we made so many friends.