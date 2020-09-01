Shy painter’s works go up for sale

One of the works by 'The Hat' to be offered up for sale through auctioneers Clarke and Simpson Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON Clarke and Simpson

A series of works by a mystery Suffolk artist known as The Hat are set to go under the hammer.

Is Ed Sheeran the artist known as The Hat? Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS Is Ed Sheeran the artist known as The Hat? Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Clarke and Simpson will be offering up six pieces by the elusive painter dubbed The Hat because of his ‘hat’ sign-off at a sale on Saturday, September 5.

The Campsea-Ashe-based auctioneers can’t confirm the identity of the artist – who has left the works at various sites around the county – although speculation is rife that it could be Suffolk singing sensation Ed Sheeran, who lives near Framlingham.

The singer’s painting style is said to be similar to that found in the works – which have been left at sites including a phonebox in Butley, where coronavirus-themed images were discovered.

Another work was discovered at an EACH charity shop, but the only clue to the identity of the artist is in a note left at the phone box.

Mystery surrounds the identity of a Suffolk artist dubbed 'The Hat' whose artworks are set to go under the hammer through auctioneers Clarke and Simpson Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON Mystery surrounds the identity of a Suffolk artist dubbed 'The Hat' whose artworks are set to go under the hammer through auctioneers Clarke and Simpson Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON

It read: “These pieces of art have been given to the people in the village of Butley along with one piece I have given to the Oyster Inn.

“In these difficult times of need, I hope you will be able to auction these off and raise funds for charities of your choice.

“I have donated pieces to several local charities. Stay Safe. The Hat.”

An artwork by mystery painter 'The Hat' Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON An artwork by mystery painter 'The Hat' Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON

The Clarke and Simpson sale lots will form part of an Art Deco, 20th century design and retro sale which starts at 10am.

One item included in the sale is a torso left outside the Neat House Restaurant in Dennington, others include three pieces found at the phone box outside the Butley Oyster and a further two abstracts discovered at the EACH shop in Framlingham. All are being sold for charity.

Lots can be viewed on Thursday, September 3, by appointment, and Friday, September 4, at the auction house.

Auctioneer Geoffrey Barfoot said it was unclear who might be behind the generous gesture.

The coronavirus pandemic provides inspiration for this work by the artist known as 'The Hat' Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON The coronavirus pandemic provides inspiration for this work by the artist known as 'The Hat' Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON

“He keeps dropping off artwork around the county. It’s been mooted that the artist might be Ed Sheeran,” he said.

“They are very topical political and covid-typical and the Ed Sheeran theory came up.”

As for their artistic merit, it’s all in the eye of the beholder, he suggested.

“Art’s very subjective,” said Mr Barfoot.