Which HMV stores are closing today?
PUBLISHED: 13:41 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 05 February 2019
Archant
It has now been confirmed which of the 27 HMV stores are closing from today.
Thankfully, none of them are in Suffolk, although one is in Essex - the branch at Lakeside Shopping Centre, West Thurrock.
Here is the full list of HMVs closing with immediate effect:
Ayr
Bath
Bluewater
Bristol Cribbs
Chichester
Exeter Princesshay
FOPP Bristol
FOPP Glasgow Byres
FOPP Manchester
FOPP Oxford
Glasgow Braehead
Guernsey
Hereford
Manchester Trafford
Merry Hill
Oxford Street
Peterborough Queensgate
Plymouth Drake Circus
Reading
Sheffield Meadowhall
Southport
Thurrock
Tunbridge Wells
Uxbridge
Watford