Which HMV stores are closing today?

HMV Ipswich Picture: Jessica Hill Archant

It has now been confirmed which of the 27 HMV stores are closing from today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thankfully, none of them are in Suffolk, although one is in Essex - the branch at Lakeside Shopping Centre, West Thurrock.

MORE: HMV is saved from the brink of collapse

Here is the full list of HMVs closing with immediate effect:

Ayr

Bath

Bluewater

Bristol Cribbs

Chichester

Exeter Princesshay

FOPP Bristol

FOPP Glasgow Byres

FOPP Manchester

FOPP Oxford

Glasgow Braehead

Guernsey

Hereford

Manchester Trafford

Merry Hill

Oxford Street

Peterborough Queensgate

Plymouth Drake Circus

Reading

Sheffield Meadowhall

Southport

Thurrock

Tunbridge Wells

Uxbridge

Watford