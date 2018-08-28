Sunshine and Showers

Which HMV stores are closing today?

PUBLISHED: 13:41 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 05 February 2019

HMV Ipswich Picture: Jessica Hill

HMV Ipswich Picture: Jessica Hill

Archant

It has now been confirmed which of the 27 HMV stores are closing from today.

Thankfully, none of them are in Suffolk, although one is in Essex - the branch at Lakeside Shopping Centre, West Thurrock.

MORE: HMV is saved from the brink of collapse

Here is the full list of HMVs closing with immediate effect:

Ayr

Bath

Bluewater

Bristol Cribbs

Chichester

Exeter Princesshay

FOPP Bristol

FOPP Glasgow Byres

FOPP Manchester

FOPP Oxford

Glasgow Braehead

Guernsey

Hereford

Manchester Trafford

Merry Hill

Oxford Street

Peterborough Queensgate

Plymouth Drake Circus

Reading

Sheffield Meadowhall

Southport

Thurrock

Tunbridge Wells

Uxbridge

Watford

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of 'shocking' death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia's new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Tributes paid to 'passionate light aircraft flyer' killed in tragic crash

Stuart Penfold, who was killed when the light aircraft he was flying crash on Sunday Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Victim of light aircraft crash named locally

Police at Belchamp Walter, which is close to Sudbury on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

On this day in Town history: Haynes fires famous derby day winner at the death

Danny Haynes celebrates his winner in the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road in 2006

Apology for blogger whose gender comments led to call from police

Margaret Nelson was asked to 'tone down' her remarks on gender Picture: MARGARET NELSON

The TV stars we once loved - it's our Valentine's Quiz, 2019

How we loved the Milk Tray man
