Superyachts, submarines and jet skis – the Suffolk company building toys for billionaires

Superyacht Tenders and Toys has been awarded the British Marine Trades Association Business of the Year. Photo: SYTT. Archant

Being a billionaire can be tougher than you might think.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Superyacht Tenders and Toys has been awarded the British Marine Trades Association Business of the Year. Richard booth collects the award. Photo: SYTT. Superyacht Tenders and Toys has been awarded the British Marine Trades Association Business of the Year. Richard booth collects the award. Photo: SYTT.

Which exotic island will you fly to next? Where is the best place to park your Lamborghini?

And what do you do if you get bored on your superyacht?

One Suffolk business – based in Harkstead, Ipswich –is attempting to make life a little easier for the eternally flush and at the very least help them stave of twiddling their thumbs.

Superyacht Tenders and Toys has been awarded the British Marine Trades Association Business of the Year. Photo: Jason Lee Superyacht Tenders and Toys has been awarded the British Marine Trades Association Business of the Year. Photo: Jason Lee

MORE: Entry date extended for 2019’s Suffolk Business Awards

Superyacht Tenders and Toys (SYTT), founded in 2011, has won yet another industry award for supplying the greatest playthings to the world’s richest players.

The firm designs, manufactures and delivers customised yacht tenders and toys to superyachts around the globe.

Jet skis, submarines and giant inflatables, are among the many elaborate and enviable toys SYTT offers clients all over the globe.

It exports the majority of its products with 95% of sales coming from Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, America, Europe and the Middle East.

And last month the company was awarded the British Marine Trades Association Business of the Year – beating an array of leading businesses by “showing excellence in 2018”.

Managing director Josh Richardson praised the hard work of the company’s staff as the key to its success.

He said: “The company’s success is down to our dedicated staff and the specialist consultancy and project management we offer to the world’s most advanced superyachts.

“It’s fantastic to have the recognition for all the hard work we are putting into the business.”

The win follows a string of accolades for the business.

In 2018, SYTT won British Marine’s Best Employer Award and placed 45th in the Sunday Times Lloyds SME Export Track 100.

It grew sales by 38%, employed five more UK staff and increased the size of its premises.

Also in 2018, SYTT commissioned and managed the world’s deepest diving personal submersible ever to go on to a superyacht and commissioned 21 custom tenders to UK manufacturers.

SYTT senior project and sales manager Richard Booth collected the award and said: “Thanks must go to the British Marine Trades Association for organising a fantastic evening.

“While the majority of our business is exporting, it’s hugely beneficial that we have the opportunity to share insight and collaborate with companies in the UK.”